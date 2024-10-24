One of Broadway’s Youngest Producers Hunter Regian Launches New Entertainment Venture

Hunter Regain

Currently Co-Producing Broadway’s Newest Hit Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currently Co-Producing Broadway’s Newest Hit Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger, the Austin based 28-year-old will Co-Produce the Highly Anticipated The Queen of Versailles starring Kristen Chenoweth

Opening Night, Sunday, October 20, at the St. James Theatre in NYC marked Hunter Regian’s official co-producing debut with the hit 7-time Olivier-winning West End Revival of Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics and libretto by Don Black and Christopher Hampton this 2024 revival is reimagined by visionary director Jamie Lloyd with what the Wall Street Journal calls “history-making Broadway performances, this one is not to be missed.” For more information and tickets, visit www.sunsetblvdbroadway.com.

Austin-based Broadway producer Hunter Regian’s next venture will be one of his biggest projects to date with the highly anticipated new musical with music and lyrics by Steven Schwartz and a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, The Queen of Versailles starring American icon Kristin Chenoweth. With its official opening in Boston earlier this month to sold out audiences, The Queen of Versailles is based on the documentary of the same name about Jackie and David Siegel building their giant mansion Versailles and is slated to open on Broadway in 2025. For more information, visit www.queenofversaillesmusical.com.

Before The Queen of Versailles opens on Broadway, Regian will make his West End debut December 2024 co-producing Jamie Lloyd Company’s A Season of Shakespeare at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane with The Tempest starring BAFTA winner Sigourney Weaver, making her West End debut as Prospera; Much Ado About Nothing starring Tom Hiddleston as Benedick and Hayley Atwell as Beatrice to follow, both directed by Jamie Lloyd.

"Having my first co-producer credit is the realization of a lifelong dream. Ever since I was mesmerized by my first visit to a production of Phantom on Broadway, I've been driven to be part of this incredible world. I was captivated by how such a grand, intricate production could be executed with such precision and beauty,” said Regian. “This experience sparked a passion in me to explore every aspect of producing world-class theatre. Becoming a co-producer allows me to channel that passion and enthusiasm into something tangible. This journey has been made possible by the unwavering support of those who have believed in me along the way. Bringing together individuals from different parts of my journey to celebrate and champion the art form I love is truly a dream come true."

With these lauded co-producing credits now part of his extensive vita, Regian launches Regian Entertainment, a boutique firm focused on the many layers of theatrical business from producing, general management, consulting, event management to investor relations with more to come. For more information, visit www.regianentertainment.com.

Although Regian’s love affair with theatre began in his childhood in Tyler, Texas, it wasn’t until he moved to New York City for an internship with the Broadway musical The Prom that he realized his passion could become his career. Within just a few weeks, he was promoted to a full-time position with The Prom’s producers, Bill Damaschke, Jack Lane, and Dori Berinstein. Quickly transitioning to working on the smash hit Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Regian managed the New York headquarters for Global Creatures, the Australian production company behind the show. These experiences provided invaluable learning opportunities and set him up for future success.

The pandemic brought Regian back to Texas and to Austin, where he spent three years working at ZACH Theatre before attending the 2023 Tony Awards® stirred his passion for producing. That role of producer has empowered Regian to bring together investor groups from different aspects of his life and ignite a synergy that creates theatre in New York City and beyond.

“Hunter has everything it takes to be a successful Broadway producer: smarts, kindness, impeccable taste, and most importantly, patience and humor,” said three-time Tony Award-winning Producer Jack Lane. “Watching Hunter’s rise on the Broadway scene has been tremendously gratifying. He is doing everything right to claim his path in NYC. Hunter is what I call ‘old school’ and in this day and age, that’s rare. Hunter does this for the work, the craft, and his care and concern for the future of theatre. He both understands and appreciates the history of theatre; thus, he will be able to move the industry forward.”

Additional projects and more on Regian Entertainment to be announced at a later date.

About Regian Entertainment, founded by theatre producer Hunter Regian, is redefining the theatrical landscape by combining innovative production strategies with a fresh approach to creative development and investor management. The company collaborates with theatre investors, producers, corporate partners, and creative teams, offering expertise in producing, general management, creative direction/choreography, investor relations, and event management. Regian Entertainment is currently co-producing notable productions, including the Broadway revival of Sunset Blvd. and the West End premieres of The Tempest and Much Ado About Nothing, while also helping to develop new works such as The Queen of Versailles. Founded in Texas, the company is committed to pushing the boundaries of creative expression, bringing new work to the stage and reinventing existing productions across all levels of theatrical and entertainment production.

Connect with Hunter Regain

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hunter.regian

TikTok: www.TikTok.com/@hunter.regian

Connect with Regian Entertainment:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/regian.entertainment

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@regian.entertainment

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.