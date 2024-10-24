Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that TMC Transformers USA Inc. (TMC), an international dry-type transformers manufacturer for a wide range of industrial applications, will expand its footprint in Georgia by investing more than $15.3 million over the next five years in a new manufacturing facility in Waynesboro, creating at least 110 new jobs in Burke County.

“When we lead economic missions overseas and meet with companies like TMC, we do so to bring more opportunities back to hardworking Georgians, and so job creators like them can build a strong foundation alongside communities like Waynesboro,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “TMC’s decision to create over 100 well-paying jobs in Burke County comes at a critical time, and we look forward to their impact as that region of our state continues to recover and rebuild following the recent hurricanes.”

TMC is a multinational company focused on design and production of medium and low voltage dry-type cast resin and VPI transformers. The company, which counts more than 500 employees and commercial offices in Europe, America, and East Asia, established its first U.S. production plant at the beginning of 2023 in Burke County.

“Combining our expertise in the dry-type transformer industry with the needs of the U.S. market for accessible, reliable, and sustainable energy, the launch of the new plant highlights TMC’s strategic plans for substantial growth in North America,” said Cristiano Palladini, President of TMC USA. “We’re excited that Waynesboro will become a welcoming base for us. Georgia provides strong foundations for our business with its strategic position, the full support from Burke County and the Georgia delegation who share a business-oriented vision, and its community of hardworking and skilled Georgians in line with our needs.”

TMC’s new facility at the Burke County Industrial Park in Waynesboro highlights its commitment to strengthening the company's presence and investment in the United States. Operations in Burke County have already started at the company’s first facility, and the new plant is expected to be operational at the beginning of 2026. TMC is now hiring for roles in management, administrative staff, production technicians, operators, testers, sales, and quality control. Hiring will continue over the next few years as the project continues to ramp up. Interested individuals can learn more about careers with TMC at tmctransformers.us.

“The Development Authority of Burke County is pleased to have TMC Transformers make Waynesboro their permanent home,” said Austin Stacy, Executive Director of the Development Authority of Burke County. “Their decision to locate here is a true testament to the readiness and strong workforce that Burke County possesses. TMC’s core principles replicate our community’s values, and we look forward to continuing our work together to make Burke County a better place.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Adela Kelley represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Burke County.

“After meeting with TMC's leadership in Italy, we were truly impressed by their warmth, hospitality, and enthusiasm for their decision to invest in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The transformers TMC will manufacture in Burke County are critical in addressing energy infrastructure needs for the state and the nation. TMC is just the type of company we aim to attract to Georgia: a long-term partner committed to strengthening our communities, economy, and industry ecosystems.”

For over a century, Georgia has fostered healthy industry practices, encouraged collaboration and innovation, and positioned itself as a leader in developing and harnessing emerging technologies for evolving industries.

The State of Georgia has had continuous representation in Europe since 1973. Italy is a top 15 trade partner for Georgia, with $3.4 billion in total trade moving between the state's ports and Italy in 2023. Italy was also in the list of top 10 sources for international investment in Fiscal Year 2023, and Italian companies have invested more than $411 million in Georgia since 2010 through projects with state involvement.

About TMC Transformers

TMC Transformers USA Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and high-quality transformer solutions, dedicated to serving the energy needs of industries across North America. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, TMC specializes in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of dry-type cast resin and VPI transformers. Its products are engineered to meet the highest standards of performance, reliability, and efficiency, ensuring optimal energy management for a wide range of applications, including utilities, data centers, semiconductors manufacturing, railways, marine and offshore, mining, and oil and gas. For more information, please visit tmctransformers.us or contact [email protected].