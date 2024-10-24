Smart Transportation Market Size is projected to reach USD 355.87 billion by 2032, At a CAGR of 13.02% | SNS Insider

Smart Transportation Market 2024

The Smart Transportation Market is fueled by rising urbanization, the drive for sustainable mobility, & government efforts to advance smart city initiatives.

The rise of connected vehicles and smart infrastructure creates opportunities for companies to develop innovative mobility solutions like real-time route optimization and smarter public transit.” — SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Transportation Market Growth Analysis: The Smart Transportation Market was valued at USD 121.33 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 355.87 billion by 2032, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.02% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. This remarkable growth trajectory highlights the increasing recognition of smart transportation solutions as essential for addressing the complexities of modern urban mobility.Growing DemandCities around the world are experiencing increasing demand for smart transportation solutions to address growing issues like traffic congestion, safety, sustainability. With the growth of urban populations has come higher demand for smart transport alternatives than ever before. Smart transportation is a range of modern technologies and services adopted with an aim to provide the cost-efficient, timely, and safer movement of people.The scope of this market report includes various components of smart transportation, such as traffic management, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, and mobility as a service (MaaS). The integration of advanced technologies, such as IoT, AI, and big data analytics, plays a pivotal role in optimizing traffic flow, reducing travel times, and minimizing emissions.Get a Sample Report of Smart Transportation Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1015 Key Players Listed in Smart Transportation Market Are:• Thales Group• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.• Siemens AG• IBM Corporation• Cisco Systems, Inc.• SAP• Cubic Corporation• Alstom• Bombardier Inc.• Toshiba• Harris Corporation• Saab AB• Veson Nautical• BASS Software• Bentley Systems• Indra System & Other PlayersMoreover, focus of governments for smart cities' development is increasing investments on intelligent transportation systems (ITS). This will boost the operational efficiency through interconnected transportation networks using real-time data. At the same time, as sustainability takes center stage to electric and autonomous vehicles are demanded by consumers transforming what transportation looks like.In addition to this, our growing environmental awareness has made us all more keen on greener ways to get around. The move toward sustainable mobility is causing transportation authorities and private enterprises alike to seek out new ways of reducing their carbon footprints, increasing energy efficiency. For smart transportation initiatives to be successful, coordination among different stakeholders such as technology solution vendors, governments and transport operators are key.Have Any Query on Smart Transportation Market Research Report? Ask to Our Experts@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1015 Smart Transportation Market Segment AnalysisBy Solution InsightThe traffic management segment is dominated the market due to rising demand for effective control and optimization of traffic. With the help of RTD (real-time data) & PM (prediction modelling), advance traffic management systems aim to more focus on reducing congestion, improving road safety and reduce travel time. With traffic levels increasing in cities, the need for modern traffic management solutions is more important than ever.By ServicesThe cloud service segment is dominated the market, accounting for more than 42% of total revenue. It poised for substantial growth, driven by the demand for scalable and flexible solutions in smart transportation. Cloud services facilitate data storage, processing, and analytics, enabling seamless communication between various transportation systems. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing reliance on data-driven insights for decision-making and operational efficiency within transportation networks.Smart Transportation Market Key Segmentation:By Transportation type•Maritime•Roadways•Railways•AirwaysBy Solution•Ticketing Management System•Parking Management and Guidance System•Integrated Supervision System•Traffic Management System•Passenger Information•Freight Information•Vehicle Telematics•OthersBy Services•Business•Professional•Cloud Services•Consulting•Deployment and Integration•Support and MaintenanceBy Application•Mobility as a Service•Route Information and Route Guidance•Public Transport•Transit Hubs•Connected Cars•Video Management•OthersNeed any Customization Research as per your business requirements on Smart Transportation Market, Request an Analyst@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1015 Key Regional DevelopmentIn 2023, North America dominated the smart transportation market, accounting for the largest share of global revenue. North America is an adopter of most advanced transportation solutions as it is a developed region with high rate of urbanization, combined presence of many global technology vendors. North America is expected to be a lucrative region for global smart transportation market growth. Several local governments in North America are also encouraging the use of smart transportation solutions, with funding opportunities. The federal Smart City Challenge program from the US Department of Transportation provided funding to deploy innovative transportation solutions in several cities, for example. Many factors contribute to the rapid demographic shifts happening in America as well technological trends. With the rising trend of ageing in place and potential growth from automated vehicles (AV) and advances in mobility services, there is a market for providing older adults, children/schools attendees/parents, persons with disabilities on-demand modes that can expand choice.Recent Developments• In August 2023, NEC Corporation signed a contract for the Vehicle Location Tracking-Passenger Information System (VLT- PSIS) project which in supported by Nirbhaya fund of Government of India. In addition to address the most critical safety concerns for buses, this initiative intends to enhance passengers travel experience through innovations enabled by advanced cutting-edge technologies.• The General Directorate of Highways had revealed staggering plans in April 2024 about how Turkey's transportation infrastructure will get smarter, with objectives like "route optimization" and both elapsed time & cost efficiency. Noting the institution's strategic plans for the extended future, amongst other things, to decrease travel time and enhance road safety; optimize energy utilization and existing infrastructural capabilities.Table of Contents1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter’s 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Smart Transportation Market Segmentation, By Transportation type9. Smart Transportation Market Segmentation, By Solution10. Smart Transportation Market Segmentation, By Services11. Smart Transportation Market Segmentation, By Application12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profile14. Competitive Landscape15. USE Cases and Best Practices16. ConclusionBuy a Complete Research Report of Smart Transportation Market Analysis 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1015 About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. 