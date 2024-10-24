Online/Virtual Fitness Market

Surge in demand for AR & VR based fitness boost the growth of the global online/virtual fitness market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Registering CAGR of 32.7% | The Global Online/Virtual Fitness Market Projected to Reach USD 250.7 Billion by 2032." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global online/virtual fitness market was valued at $14.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $250.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2023 to 2032. An increase in the trend toward having a healthy lifestyle, lack of time among people to attend training sessions at fitness institutes, the surge in demand for AR & VR based fitness regimes, and shut down of gyms and studios due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation drive the growth of the global virtual fitness market. The online or virtual fitness market is segmented on the basis of streaming type, device type, session type, revenue model, end user, and region. On the basis of streaming type, it is categorized into Live and on-demand. On the basis of device type, it is classified into smart TVs, smartphones, laptops desktops and tablets, others. By session type, it is bifurcated into group and solo. Depending on revenue model, it is divided into subscription, advertisement, and hybrid. By age group, the market is classified as professional gyms, sports institutes, defense institutes, educational institutions, corporate institutions, individuals, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Based on revenue model, the subscription segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail till 2027. At the same time, the hybrid segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period.Based on session type, the group segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. Simultaneously, the solo segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 35.7% throughout the forecast period.Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 36.8% from 2020 to 2027. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Online Fitness Market: (Pre and Post Analysis)● Fitness clubs & gyms were shut down during the first phase of the lockdown, and thus, there had been a significant surge in the drift toward installing online fitness apps among people.● This inclination is likely to continue even in the post pandemic scenario, as these apps tend to dole out an array of advantages in terms of helping individuals set precise fitness goals and achieve the same within a definite timeframe. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

