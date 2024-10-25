Frank Azar Hosts Annual Trinidad Azar Invitational Golf Tournament: A Celebration of Community and Golf

TRINIDAD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, Frank Azar proudly hosts The Trinidad Azar Invitational Golf Tournament Classic, a cherished event that brings together professional and local golfers to celebrate the sport while supporting the Trinidad community.

As a former Trinidadian, Azar has dedicated over 25 years to this tournament, which has become a highlight for over 100 players from across the country.

Held at the beautiful Trinidad Golf Course on Nolan Drive, the tournament showcases the vibrant spirit of the community and promotes local businesses. "We love having this tournament in Trinidad," says Azar. "It’s always great to come home and sit down and talk with old friends. I wanted to move the venue at one time, but with all my friends in Trinidad, I just couldn’t do that." The event is vital for generating revenue to support the golf course and its employees, demonstrating Azar's commitment to his hometown.

Over the years, the tournament has produced memorable moments, including a previous event that featured two champions, Travis Coberly and Tom Shultz, who shared the title in the Stableford format. Jeff Frasheur took third place with an impressive +15, just one point shy of co-champion status. Each year, players vie for an enticing purse, drawing talent from cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York. Competitors receive custom putters, golf bags, and other exciting prizes.

In addition to the Azar Invitational, Azar also sponsors the Annual Latin Golf Tournament, which funds scholarships for local high school students. His generous contributions to the Latin Golf Scholarship Fund reflect his commitment to uplifting the community. "This year, we were able to give 34 kids scholarships," says Orace Vallejos, chairman of the Latin Golf Association. "The Latin Tournament had 120 players last year, and we expect about the same number for the Azar tournament."

Azar emphasizes the importance of the tournament for local merchants, stating, "The tournament generates a lot of money for the merchants here. Guests stay at local motels and enjoy great meals at local restaurants like Rino’s. The event is essential for our golf course."

With a dedicated staff working tirelessly to prepare for the tournament, Azar expresses his pride in the effort put forth. "My staff is great! They spend many hours getting ready for the Azar golf tournament, and it’s all for Trinidad."

The Trinidad Azar Invitational Golf Tournament Classic promises to be an exciting celebration of golf, camaraderie, and community support, showcasing the best of Trinidad while creating lasting memories for all involved.

For more information about the tournament or to sign up, visit Fdazar.com.

