L-Citrulline Market Expected to Reach US$ 2,541.98 Million by 2032 with Explosive 5.2% CAGR From 2024-2032

The rising demand for sports nutrition and expansion into functional foods and beverages are the major factors fueling the market expansion.

The powder form of l-citrulline is being increasingly incorporated into dietary supplements and functional foods owing to its versatility and high flexibility. ” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The study includes updated information on the latest technological advancements and innovations anticipated to drive the market demand. 𝐋-𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032. 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 2,541.98 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.2% 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐞-𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 1,613.52 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐋-𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞?L-citrulline is a substance called a non-essential amino acid. It is found in watermelon and is also made in the body. Unlike several other amino acids, l-citrulline isn’t used to make proteins. Instead, it has other functions in the body. The kidneys take l-citrulline and transform it into L-arginine and nitric oxide. These compounds play a key role in maintaining the heart and blood vessel health and help boost the body’s immune system.One of the key benefits of l-citrulline is that it may help enhance exercise or boost athletic performance. It does through its effect on the production of nitric oxide. Also, l-citrulline can help lower the blood pressure among individuals. The amino acid is available as a supplement and comes in a powder or capsule form. The rising applications of l-citrulline in sports nutrition and dietary supplements are having a favorable impact on the l-citrulline market size.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬?• 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 1,613.52 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 2,541.98 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032.• The growing demand for natural and performance-enhancing supplements is having a favorable impact on the market expansion.• The market segmentation is primarily based on form type, classification, distribution channel, and region.• By region, North America led the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬?The l-citrulline market key players are known for their extensive product offerings and established brands. They provide l-citrulline in various forms to cater to the diverse market needs.The top market participants include:• Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.• NutraBio Labs• NOW Foods• BulkSupplements• Swanson Health Products• GNC Holdings• BPI Sports• Jarrow Formulas• Garden of Life𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?Rising Sports Nutrition Demand: The growing emphasis on maintaining health and fitness has led to increased demand for l-citrulline in sports nutrition. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are increasingly using l-citrulline supplements to improve performance and reduce muscle soreness.Functional Foods Expansion: L-citrulline is making its way into functional foods and beverages. The l-citrulline market expansion is driven by a surge in consumer interest in convenient ways to add health-boosting ingredients to their diets.Rise of Personalized Solutions: Personalized solutions are a major trend in the market. Advances in nutrition science and technology have prompted companies to provide customized l-citrulline formulations depending on metabolic and genetic needs.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝?North America: North America leads the market for l-citrulline. The region’s dominance is fueled by the presence of health-conscious consumers and the presence of a robust fitness sector.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in the l-citrulline market. The regional market growth is supported by rising awareness of functional foods and dietary supplements. Besides, surging interest in performance enhancing ingredients further supports the market growth in Asia Pacific.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Form Type Outlook:• Powder• CrystalBy Classification Outlook:• Food Grade• Medical GradeBy Distribution Channel Outlook:• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets• Pharmacy & Drug StoresBy Regional Outlook:• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What is the growth rate of the L-citrulline market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2032.Based on form type, which segment led the L-citrulline market?The powder segment dominated the market in 2023.Which distribution channels dominated the market in 2023?The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest market share.Which region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth?The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐋-𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐋-𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐔𝐒$ 2,541.98 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.2% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032 | 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Kombucha Market:Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) Market:Instant Noodles Market:Protein Bar Market:Animal Feed Additives Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 