Retail E-Commerce Global Market 2024 To Reach $10.7 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.7%

The retail e-commerce market has seen significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.23 billion in 2023 to $6.87 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include consumer convenience, improved Internet access, evolving consumer preferences, market globalization, and effective promotional strategies.

How Big Is the Global Retail E-Commerce Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The retail e-commerce market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, projected to reach $10.7 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. Factors driving this growth during the forecast period include the rise of mobile commerce, the demand for personalized shopping experiences, the adoption of sustainable practices, improvements in supply chain efficiency, and various economic trends.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Retail E-Commerce Market?

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9328&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Retail E-Commerce Market?

The growing use of smartphones is playing a crucial role in driving the expansion of the retail e-commerce market in the future. A smartphone is a cellular device that combines a computer with various features, including an operating system, the capability to run software applications, and web browsing. These devices enhance retail e-commerce by enabling consumers to buy and sell goods and services conveniently through this portable wireless technology.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-e-commerce-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Retail E-Commerce Market Share?

Key players in the retail e-commerce market include Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, The Home Depot Inc., The Kroger Co, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Target Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Albertsons Companies Inc., Best Buy Co Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Hewlett-Packard Company, Macy's Inc., Coupang Corp, Otto GmbH & Co KG, Nordstrom Inc., Wayfair Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., eBay Inc., BBC Worldwide Ltd., Shopify Inc., Etsy Inc., IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., IKEA AB, Ebates Inc., Taobao, Clues Network Pvt Ltd., Infobae Americas

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Retail E-Commerce Market Size?

Key players in the retail e-commerce market are placing greater emphasis on developing e-commerce clouds to secure a competitive advantage. The e-commerce cloud is a cloud computing environment that offers scalable and flexible infrastructure, along with storage and computing resources, designed to support and host e-commerce applications and websites.

How Is the Global Retail E-Commerce Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Pure Marketplace, Hybrid Marketplace, Brand, Retail Chain

2) By Sector: Organized, Unorganized

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets &

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Retail E-Commerce Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Retail E-Commerce Market?

Retail e-commerce involves the buying and selling of goods and services through online platforms between consumers and retail distributors.

The primary types of retail e-commerce include pure marketplaces, hybrid marketplaces, brand sites, and retail chains. A pure marketplace functions solely as a platform that offers selling, payment, and transaction services for sellers, without holding inventory or engaging in direct sales.

The Retail E-Commerce Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Retail E-Commerce Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Retail E-Commerce Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into retail e-commerce market size, retail e-commerce market drivers and trends, retail e-commerce competitors' revenues, and retail e-commerce market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

