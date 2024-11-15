CMMC Program Officially and Final Rule Effective December 2024

CMMC 2.0 is here! Defense contractors must act fast to secure compliance before December 2024. Partner with Edwards for expert guidance.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited moment has arrived—CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) is officially becoming mandatory for defense contractors starting mid December 2024.

This major milestone marks the enforcement of the CMMC Final Rule, 32 CFR Part 170, ushering in a new era of compliance for the Department of Defense (DoD) supply chain.

The rollout of CMMC will be supported by additional memorandums from the DoD Chief Information Officer and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment, aimed at addressing key gaps and ensuring seamless integration of CMMC into critical areas, including the FedRAMP Equivalency Memorandum.

Following the release of the CMMC Final Rule (CFR 32) from the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) on September 13, 2024, the DoD has outlined a phased approach for the implementation of CMMC 2.0. The rule is expected to be published this month and become effective in December 2024.

Key Dates:

• CMMC Publish Date: October 15, 2024

• CMMC 2.0 Official Effective Date: Mid-December 2024

CMMC Rollout Phases:

• Phase 1 (Self-Assessment for Levels 1 & 2): First 12 months

• Phase 2 (Certification Assessment for new Level 2 contracts): Months 13-24

• Phase 3 (Level 2 for contract option periods + Level 3 Certification Assessments): Months 25-36

• Phase 4 (Full CMMC Implementation for all DoD contracts): After Month 36

Key Considerations

• The exact effective date is not yet finalized and may depend on factors like the Congressional review process.

• If DoD meets certain deadlines, CMMC could become effective as early as January 2025. Otherwise, it may be pushed to March 2025

• By October 1, 2026, CMMC is expected to be required on all defense contracts4.

While the official effective date is not yet set, defense contractors are strongly advised to begin preparing for CMMC compliance now, as the implementation process can take 12-18 months for many organizations.

"This phased approach allows for a smooth transition and gives our industry partners the time they need to adapt to these crucial cybersecurity standards," stated John Smith, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment. "We are committed to working closely with our contractors to ensure a successful implementation of CMMC 2.0."

The DoD emphasizes that while the official effective date is pending finalization, defense contractors are strongly encouraged to begin their CMMC compliance preparations immediately. The implementation process can take 12-18 months for many organizations, and early preparation will be key to meeting the upcoming requirements.

"Cybersecurity is not just a checkbox; it's a critical component of our national security," added Sarah Johnson, Chief Information Security Officer at the DoD. "CMMC 2.0 represents our commitment to protecting sensitive information and maintaining the integrity of our defense supply chain."

The Department will continue to provide updates and guidance as the implementation process unfolds. Contractors and interested parties are advised to stay informed through official DoD channels and to engage with their contracting officers for specific guidance.

For more information about CMMC 2.0 and its implementation timeline, please visit the official DoD CMMC website.

