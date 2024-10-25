Growth of Online Shopping: A Key Driver Transforming the Subscription E-commerce Market 2024

Subscription E-commerce Global Market Report 2024 – Market Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The subscription e-commerce market is expected to grow rapidly, from $199.41 billion in 2023 to $330.58 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 65.8%. This surge is due to the convenience of subscriptions, personalization, customer loyalty, product discovery, and a wide array of subscription categories and flexible plans.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Subscription E-commerce Market?

The market is expected to see exponential growth, expanding to $2227.63 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 61.1%. Growth factors include enhanced customer experiences, sustainability, mobile app accessibility, supply chain optimization, and innovative product offerings. Trends include specialized subscription boxes, rental and try-before-you-buy models, AI-driven analytics, flexible subscription models, and lifestyle integration.

Access Key Market Data and Trends with a Free Sample Report on the Global Subscription E-commerce Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5811&type=smp

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Subscription E-commerce Market?

The market is poised for growth, spurred by the rapid expansion of online shopping. The advantages of online shopping, including convenience, reduced reliance on in-store visits, lower travel costs, and the ability to compare prices, are reshaping consumer preferences. In 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau reported retail e-commerce sales of $222.5 billion during the second quarter, reflecting a 3.3% increase from the previous quarter. This trend indicates a burgeoning demand for subscription-based models in e-commerce.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/subscription-ecommerce-global-market-report

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Subscription E-commerce Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, The Home Depot Inc., The Kroger Co, Target Corporation, Unilever plc (Dollar Shave Club), Best Buy Co Inc., Porsche AG, Netflix Inc., Salesforce Commerce Cloud Inc., Adobe Commerce Inc., PetSmart Inc., HelloFresh SE, Wix.com Ltd., Subbly LLC, Barkbox Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Drupal Association, Birchbox Inc., Ipsy Inc., Recurly Inc., WooCommerce Inc., Sephora Play Inc., Salsita Software, Saleor Inc., Rockets of Awesome Inc., Joomla! Project, Bitsbox Inc., Shop BBC, BigCommerce Pty. Ltd., Chewy Inc., CommerceTools AG, eBay Inc., Edgewell Personal Care (Harry's Inc.), Etsy Inc., Flintobox Inc., IKEA Systems B.V., Justfab Inc., Magento Inc., Nature Delivered Inc., OroCommerce Inc., Sellfy Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Walmart Inc.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Subscription E-commerce Market Size?

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are prevalent trends in the market. E-commerce platforms leverage collaboration to extend their market share and gain a competitive edge. In April 2021, Adobe partnered with FedEx to innovate in e-commerce through the integration of ShopRunner, an e-commerce platform and FedEx subsidiary, with Adobe Commerce.

What Are The Segments In The Global Subscription E-commerce Market?

The subscription E-Commerce market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types of Subscriptions: Service Subscription, Subscription Box, Digital Content Subscription, Other Subscriptions

2) By Payment Mode: Online, By End Users: Women, Kids

3) By Application: Beauty and Personal Care, Food and Beverage, Clothing and Fashion, Entertainment, Health and Fitness, Other Applications

North America: Largest Region in the Subscription E-commerce Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing region in the market share. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Subscription E-commerce Market Definition

Subscription e-commerce allows customers to subscribe to products or services via websites or apps, enabling recurring deliveries. This model benefits businesses by ensuring consistent cash flow, enhancing customer retention, and facilitating informed growth decisions.

The Subscription E-commerce Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Subscription E-commerce Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Subscription E-commerce Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into subscription E-commerce market size, subscription E-commerce market drivers and trends, subscription E-commerce market major players, subscription E-commerce competitors' revenues, subscription E-commerce market positioning, and subscription E-commerce market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Social Media Subscription Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-media-subscription-global-market-report

In-App Purchase Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-app-purchase-global-market-report

Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-publishing-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.