Key Drivers of the Ride Hailing Market in 2024: On-Demand Transportation Services

The Business Research Company's Ride Hailing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $141.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The ride hailing market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $70.12 billion in 2023 to $80.46 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as urbanization and population density, shifts in consumer behavior, challenges related to traffic congestion and parking, the need for first and last-mile connectivity, and economic considerations.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Ride Hailing Market?

The ride hailing market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, expected to reach $141.5 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. Factors driving this growth during the forecast period include the integration of multimodal transportation, a focus on environmental sustainability, evolving regulatory frameworks and compliance, improvements in safety measures, and expansion into rural and suburban areas.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Ride Hailing Market?

Rising fuel prices are expected to drive the growth of the ride-hailing market in the future. Fuel prices refer to the expenses associated with various types of fuel, primarily gasoline and diesel, that consumers incur when refueling their vehicles. As fuel prices increase, it becomes more likely that consumers will choose ride-hailing services instead of relying on their personal vehicles. These services provide a convenient and cost-effective door-to-door transportation option.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Ride Hailing Market?

Key players in the ride hailing market include Daimler AG, Denso Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc., Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Ltd., Aptiv PLC, Yandex.Taxi LLC, Grab Holdings Inc., Bolt Technology OÜ, Lyft Inc., Careem Networks FZ LLC, PT Gojek Indonesia, TomTom N.V., inDriver Holdings Inc., Swvl Holdings Corp., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Addison Lee Ltd., DBDOYC Inc., Yassir Inc., Comuto company, Gett Inc., VOXTUR SAS, Kaptyn Inc., Pathao Ltd., RideCell Inc., RydenGo, Shebah Pty Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Neutron Holdings Inc., Maxi Mobility S.L., Ziro Ltd.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Ride Hailing Market Size?

Key players in the ride-hailing market are concentrating on innovating products like ride-hailing services apps to deliver reliable services to customers. These apps connect passengers with local drivers who use their personal vehicles for transportation.

What Are The Segments In The Global Ride Hailing Market?

1) By Vehicle Type: Two Wheeler, Three Wheeler, Four Wheeler, Other Vehicle Types

3) By Service Type: E-Hailing, Car Sharing, Station based Mobility, Car Rental

2) By End-user: Commercial, Personal

Asia-Pacific: Largest Region in the Ride Hailing Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the market share. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Ride Hailing Market Defined?

Ride-hailing refers to transportation services that connect passengers with vehicle drivers via a smartphone app, facilitating passenger transport by automobile or van. Unlike traditional transportation services, ride-hailing does not operate on regular routes or schedules. This model enhances the customer experience by reducing travel time, lowering operational costs, and providing a convenient riding option.

The Ride Hailing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Ride Hailing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Ride Hailing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into ride hailing market size, ride hailing market drivers and trends, ride hailing competitors' revenues, and ride hailing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

