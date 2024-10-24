Clementine’s Salon Celebrates the Success of Two New Locations

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clementine’s Salon is thrilled to announce the outstanding success of its two newly opened locations in Aurora and Arvada, CO. Following the thriving original salon in Denver’s LOHI neighborhood, Clementine’s expanded, opening these two new hair salon services within the past seven years. The growth and success have been driven by strong community support and the salon’s reputation for exceptional service.While the flagship LOHI salon focuses on premier hair services, the new Aurora and Arvada locations offer a full hair styling salon and spa experience. In addition to haircuts and styling, clients can enjoy luxury skin treatments including waxing, facials, brow tinting, and eyelash services. These expanded offerings are supported by Clementine’s partnership with iS Clinical and Eminence Organics Skin Care, two leading names in the skincare industry.Both new locations, along with the LOHI salon, are part of the Salon Cycle Family—an initiative that promotes eco-conscious practices by reducing carbon emissions and encouraging recycling within the beauty industry.The rapid success of the new locations reinforces Clementine’s commitment to delivering top-tier hair and skin services, alongside a dedication to sustainability. Clients interested in booking hair or skincare treatments can visit Clementine’s website to find their ideal stylist at their preferred location or call 720-328-3594 to schedule an appointment.About Clementine’s Salon: Established in 2011, Clementine’s Salon partners with leading haircare and skincare brands such as Kerastase and R+Co. With three locations across Colorado, Clementine’s is dedicated to offering high-quality beauty services while maintaining an environmentally conscious approach.

