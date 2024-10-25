Key Swimming Pool Market Trend 2024-2033: Leveraging Technology for Customer Experience

Swimming Pool Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The swimming pool market will grow slightly from $3.51 billion in 2023 to $3.55 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 1.0%. Factors contributing to this modest growth include real estate development, leisure trends, luxury lifestyle choices, and the hospitality industry’s expansion.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Swimming Pool Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The market is expected to experience marginal growth, reaching $3.79 billion in 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. Factors driving this growth include continued demand in real estate, increased focus on wellness and fitness, urbanization, expanding outdoor living spaces, and the growing tourism and hospitality industry. Major trends during the forecast period include natural and organic pool maintenance products, compact and space-efficient pool designs, emphasis on health and wellness features in pool construction, sustainable pool building practices, and the use of alternative water sources.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6056&type=smp

What Are the Main Factors Driving Swimming Pool Market Expansion?

The increasing urbanization is poised to drive the growth of the market. As more people transition from rural areas to urban centers, the interest in swimming for fitness and leisure activities is on the rise, contributing to the proliferation of swimming pools. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs projects that the global urban population will reach 68% by 2050, thereby significantly fueling the market.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/swimming-pool-global-market-report

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Swimming Pool Market Forward?

Major companies operating in the market report are Nidec Motor Corporation, Pentair PLC, Laswin Pool Products, Hayward Pool Products Inc., Premier Pools and Spas, Intex Corp, Waterco Group, Therm Products LLC, Presidential Pools and Spas LLC, Finish Thompson Inc., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co Ltd., Pleatco LLC, Concord Pools & Spas, Swimlime Inc., Valterra Products, Morehead Pools, Riverbend Sandler Pools, Albixon A.S., Aladdin Equipment Co, Val-Pak Products, Good Clean Fun LLC, Rola-Chem LLC, Jetform Swimming Pool Company, Cody Pools Inc., All Seasons Pools & Spas Inc., H.C. Harrington CoInc., Confer Plastics Inc., Compass Ceramic Pools, Carvin Pool Tool Company, Aiken Swimming Pool Company

How Are New Trends Transforming the Swimming Pool Market Size?

Technological advancements are emerging as a pivotal trend in the market, with major companies focusing on innovative solutions to meet growing customer demands. For instance, Latham, a leading US-based pool company, launched the "Plan Your Pool" feature in June 2021. This interactive tool, part of the company’s website, allows homeowners and potential buyers to personalize, plan, and finance their pools before making a purchase, providing an immersive experience that addresses specific needs and validates product interests.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Swimming Pool Market?

The swimming pool market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Competition Pool, Recreational Swimming Pool, Children's Swimming Pool, Private Swimming Pool, Relaxation Pool

2) By Material: Fiberglass, Metal, Plastic

3) By Grade: Ordinary Swimming Pool, Eated Swimming Pool

4) By Construction: On Or Above Ground, In - Ground

5) By End User: Residential, Commercial Swimming Pool, Public Swimming Pool

North America’s Role as the Foremost Player in the Swimming Pool Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Swimming Pool Market Definition

The swimming pool is a body of water that is filtered, sanitized, and circulated to provide a refreshing recreational experience. Swimming pools are commonly found in resorts, parks, and recreational areas, serving various leisure purposes.

The Swimming Pool Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Swimming Pool Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Swimming Pool Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into swimming pool market size, swimming pool market drivers and trends, swimming pool market major players, swimming pool competitors' revenues, swimming pool market positioning, and swimming pool market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

