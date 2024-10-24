Clementine’s Salon Uses Matchmaking Services to Connect Clients with Their Hair Stylists.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clementine’s Salon is using a matchmaking service to connect guests with the perfect hair stylist at one of three salon locations. Guests choose their preferred location and then answer several questions. Questions for people looking for hair salon services range from desired cut and current hair type to preferred style and interaction with hair stylists. Guests can also upload photos of their current hair and inspiration photos.The purpose of this questionnaire is to match guests to the perfect stylist or esthetician to ensure guests receive the experience they desire, whether that’s a quiet, relaxing spa day or happily chit-chatting through a haircut. In addition to providing excellent and tailored service, this matchmaking service aims to help guests connect with a stylist they’ll love on their first visit, since many people find it challenging to switch stylists at the same salon.Clementine’s Salon has three locations in Colorado, and individuals can use their matchmaking service for every location. They specialize in hair color service and are dedicated to reducing their salon’s carbon footprint.Anyone looking to find the perfect hair stylist or esthetician should visit the Clementine’s Salon website and find their Clemmie Match, or call 720-328-3594 to make an appointment.About Clementine’s Salon: Clementine’s Salon was founded in 2011 in Northwest Denver. The salon is proud of its excellent services for hair and skin, as well as its commitment to environmental consciousness. Clementine has recently opened two new locations, bringing the total to three salons, all of which have experienced great success. All salons provide haircuts, styling, extensions, and color, as well as skin services such as facials, waxing, brow tinting, eyelash tinting, and lifting.

