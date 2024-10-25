Growing Consumer Awareness of Fitness: A Key Driver Transforming the Sustainable Athleisure Market 2024

Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The sustainable athleisure market will expand from $93.82 billion in 2023 to $101.9 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.6%. Growth is driven by the rise of the athleisure trend, increasing health consciousness, environmental awareness, celebrity endorsements, and shifting consumer preferences.

How Much Will the Global Sustainable Athleisure Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The market is projected to reach $141.38 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.5%. Growth factors include the continued popularity of athleisure, eco-friendly material innovation, sustainable fashion trends, corporate sustainability, and social media influence. Key trends involve rental and subscription models, 3D printing, collaborations with sustainable athlete ambassadors, biodegradable materials, and circular fashion initiatives.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Sustainable Athleisure Market?

The market is anticipated to grow as consumer awareness of physical fitness rises. Regular physical activity is linked to improved health and reduced chronic disease risk, prompting consumers to integrate fitness into their daily routines. Sustainable athleisure, made from environmentally friendly materials, offers comfort during workouts. According to MedAlertHelp, 19% of Americans engage in physical activity daily, with many recognizing the importance of moderate aerobic and muscular activities. This growing fitness consciousness is expected to propel the market forward.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Sustainable Athleisure Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are NIKE Inc., Adidas Aktiengesellschaft, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Puma SE, Hanesbrands Inc., Levi Strauss & Co, Under Armour Inc., Patagonia Inc., Vera Bradley Inc., Athleta LLC, Reformation Inc., Eileen Fisher Inc., Prana Living LLC, Everlane Inc., Outdoor Voices Inc., Vuori Inc., PANGAIA AG, Outerknown LLC, Mondetta Performance Gear Ltd., WearPact LLC, Alternative Apparel Inc., Tasc Performance LLC, Summersalt LLC, Pact Organic Ltd., Toad&Co Inc., Boob Design AB, Organic Basics ApS, Public Myth Apparel Inc., Threads 4 Thought Inc., Thought Clothing Limited, Recover Textile Systems SL, Rapanui Clothing Ltd., Mate Organic Pvt Ltd., Girlfriend LLC

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Sustainable Athleisure Market Size?

Companies in the market are innovating advanced technologies, such as quick-dry features, to attract larger customer bases and boost sales. Quick-dry technology enhances the drying process for textiles and coatings. In October 2023, Bata India Ltd. launched Power Acti-Wear, a new activewear line emphasizing comfort and style. The Power Acti-Wear incorporates technologies like Qik-Dry, Acti-Vent, Acti-Stretch, and Feather Tech, all aimed at improving performance and ensuring a comfortable workout experience.

Global Sustainable Athleisure Market Segmentation

The sustainable athleisure market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Premium, Mass

2) By Gender: Women, Men

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Geographical Highlights: North America Leading Sustainable Athleisure Market

North America was the largest market in the market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sustainable Athleisure Market Overview: Definition and Scope

Sustainable athleisure combines style and comfort, making it suitable for both athletic and casual settings. Made from bio-based and recyclable materials, sustainable athleisure promotes high-performance activewear while safeguarding environmental integrity.

The Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Sustainable Athleisure Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into sustainable athleisure market size, sustainable athleisure market drivers and trends, sustainable athleisure market major players, sustainable athleisure competitors' revenues, sustainable athleisure market positioning, and sustainable athleisure market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

