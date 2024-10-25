Key Surgical Equipment Market Trend 2024-2033: Innovation in 3D Printing

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The surgical equipment market will grow from $29.98 billion in 2023 to $32.5 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.4%. Key drivers include medical tourism, the rise of ambulatory surgery centers, government healthcare investments, and infection control measures.

Global Surgical Equipment Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The market is expected to grow to $43.45 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Drivers of growth include demand for elective surgeries, outpatient care, health crisis preparedness, patient-centric healthcare, and sustainability. Major trends involve advancements in robot-assisted surgery, augmented reality in surgery, telesurgery, customized instruments, and smart implants.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Surgical Equipment Market?

The demand for advanced surgical equipment is set to increase due to the growing preference for minimally invasive surgery (MIS). MIS procedures, requiring smaller incisions than traditional surgeries, offer numerous benefits, including shorter recovery times and reduced risk of complications. Innovations in medical technology have led to the development of advanced surgical equipment such as Da Vinci surgical systems and C-arm devices, which facilitate MIS. This trend will support the growth of the market.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Surgical Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Abbott Laboratories, Cousin Surgery LLC, 3M Company, Medtronic PLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Philips, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, Alcon Laboratories Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Olympus Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Hoya Corporation, Ethicon Inc., Sonova Holding AG, ResMed, Cadence, Getinge Group, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, CONMED Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Aspen Surgical Products Inc., Frankenman International Limited, Fuhrmann GmbH, Entrhal Medical GmbH

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Surgical Equipment Market Size?

Major players in the market are concentrating on developing innovative products, such as TrueDent resin, to enhance profitability. TrueDent is an FDA-cleared (Class II) patented resin designed for 3D printing dentures, temporary crowns, and bridges using the J5 DentaJet platform. In February 2023, Stratasys Ltd. launched this resin, which is engineered to produce precise and aesthetically pleasing dental solutions, ensuring patients receive well-fitting, functional prosthetics.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Surgical Equipment Market?

The surgical equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Surgical Sutures And Staples, Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment, Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment

2) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

3) By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

4) By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables



Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Surgical Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the global market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Definition of the Surgical Equipment Market

Surgical equipment includes a set of specialized tools or devices used for various medical functions such as cutting, grasping, holding, and suturing. Most surgical instruments are constructed from stainless steel for durability and hygiene.

The Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Surgical Equipment Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into surgical equipment market size, surgical equipment market drivers and trends, surgical equipment market major players, surgical equipment competitors' revenues, surgical equipment market positioning, and surgical equipment market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

