Global Syrups Market 2024 To Reach $50.24 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 6.7%

Syrups Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The syrups market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $50.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.” — The Business Research Company

The syrups market will expand from $36.69 billion in 2023 to $38.73 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Growth is attributed to beverage consumption, limited flavor varieties, seasonal demand, and culinary uses.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Syrups Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The market is expected to see strong growth, with the market reaching $50.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The market's growth is driven by diverse flavor innovation, mixology and culinary creativity, convenience in ready-to-use products, and demand for sustainable and natural ingredients. Trends include artisanal and natural syrups, health-boosting functional syrups, exotic flavor varieties, low-sugar and sugar-free options, and premium packaging and presentation.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Syrups Market?

Growing demand for ready-to-eat food products is set to drive the market. Ready-to-eat food items, which are cleaned, cooked, and packaged for immediate consumption, often utilize syrups to enhance flavor and extend shelf life. According to a survey by the Nuffield Department of Population Health, three out of ten adults in the UK consume chilled ready meals weekly, illustrating the increasing demand for ready-to-eat products and, consequently, syrups.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Syrups Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands Inc., The Hershey Company, The J M Smucker Company, Ingredion Inc., The Quaker Oats Company, B&G Foods Inc., Tate & Lyle plc, Hungry Jack's Pty. Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corporation, LYLES GOLDEN SYRUP ASR Group, Amoretti, MONIN, DaVinci Gourmet, Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company, Panos Brands LLC, Botticelli Foods LLC, Butternut Mountain Farm, Concord Foods LLC, Coombs Family Farms, Sonoma Syrup Co, Tropicana Products Inc., Brookfield Maple Products, Maple Valley Cooperative, Runamok Maple, Hidden Springs Maple, Cornish Syrup Co, Crown Maple Syrup, Mountain Maple Products, Shady Maple Farms, The Maple Treat Corporation

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Syrups Market Size?

Product innovations are gaining traction in the market, as companies strive to enhance their market presence. In August 2022, Singing Dog Vanilla, a US-based organic syrup manufacturer, introduced its Organic Vanilla Syrup, crafted with a unique double-strength vanilla extract that enriches beverages without excessive sweetness from corn syrup. This versatile syrup caters to various uses, including coffee and specialty drinks.

How Is The Global Syrups Market Segmented?

The syrups market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Chocolate Syrup, Maple Syrup, High-Fructose Corn Syrup, Rice Syrup, Malt Syrup, Tapioca Syrup, Fruit Syrup, Other Types

2) By Packaging Type: Pouches, PET Bottles, Glass Bottles

3) By Application: Drink And Beverages, Dairy Products, Bakery And Confectionary, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Syrups Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Syrups Market Definition

Syrups are thick, sticky solutions of sugar and water, often flavored or medicated, that dissolve quickly in liquids. They are widely used to sweeten both hot and cold beverages.

The Syrups Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Syrups Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Syrups Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into syrups market size, syrups market drivers and trends, syrups market major players, syrups competitors' revenues, syrups market positioning, and growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

