Prainito Contracting Expands Services in Chicago, IL

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of its recent expansion to the North Center neighborhood, Prainito Contracting is proud to announce enhanced home repair services for homeowners in this vibrant Chicago community. With a new location at 3839 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, the company's experienced contractors are now even closer to provide fast, efficient and reliable home repair solutions.Prainito Contracting is a trusted home repair contractor in Chicago, IL providing end-to-end solutions for home projects. They can help with numerous home repair projects, including painting, flooring, tiling, drywall, electrical, and plumbing.When customers work with the home repair contractors at Prainito Contracting, they can trust that they will work closely with customers to find the solutions that best suit their requirements. No matter which area of the home or system needs attention, their experienced contractors will complete fast, efficient repairs to restore functionality and keep homes running smoothly. Prainito Contracting prioritizes safety, allowing homeowners to rest assured that their homes are in good hands.Prainito Contracting is dedicated to helping homeowners with their home repair services. They guarantee satisfaction in every job they undertake, providing homeowners with the services they need with consistency and innovation.Anyone interested in learning about the work performed by their home repair contractors in Chicago, IL can find out more by visiting the Prainito Contracting website or calling 1-872-246-7800.About Prainito Contracting: Prainito Contracting is a trusted home repair contractor providing numerous household services for the kitchen, bathroom, painting, flooring, tiling, drywall, electrical, and plumbing. They have the expertise to complete the work quickly and efficiently to give homeowners peace of mind. From makeovers to repairs, their team handles it all.Company: Prainito ContractingAddress: 3839 N Western AveCity: ChicagoState: ILZip code: 60618Telephone number: 1-872-246-7800

