Sunglasses Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Rising Demand for Fashionable Eyewear: A Key Driver Transforming the Sunglasses Market 2024

It will grow to $26.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The sunglasses market is projected to grow from $17.22 billion in 2023 to $18.87 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.6%. Fashion trends, increased UV protection awareness, celebrity endorsements, and the growing popularity of outdoor activities are driving market expansion.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Sunglasses Market?

The market is forecasted to grow to $26.26 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Growth factors include increased health consciousness, travel and tourism expansion, social media influence, climate change impact, and outdoor lifestyle trends. Key trends include celebrity fashion influence, augmented reality try-on experiences, smart sunglasses, inclusive designs, and collaborations with sustainable fashion brands.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Sunglasses Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6072&type=smp

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Sunglasses Market?

The market is set to experience growth, fueled by their increasing popularity as fashion accessories. Consumers are gravitating towards stylish and high-quality sunglasses to enhance their outfits and overall appearance. Sunglasses provide instant facial symmetry, enhancing perceived natural beauty. The Vision Council reported that 85% of the global adult population wears sunglasses, primarily for sun protection, with some opting for prescription sunglasses. This rising demand for fashionable sunglasses is driving market growth.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sunglasses-global-market-report

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Sunglasses Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., Essilor International SAS, EssilorLuxottica SA, Kering SA, Luxottica Group S.p.A., Persol Holdings Co Ltd., Coach Inc., Burberry Group plc, VSP Global Inc., American Optical Company, Fielmann AG, Safilo Group S.p.A., Marcolin S.p.A., De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Oakley Inc., Maui Jim Inc., Oliver Inc., Julbo SA, Eyeking LLC, Alain Mikli International, Eyevan Inc., Bolon AB, Costa Del Mar Sunglasses Inc., Allure Eyewear LLC, Randolph Engineering Inc., Stylrite Optical Industries Pvt Ltd., AmSun Technology Private Limited, Bvlgari SpA, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Polo Ralph Lauren Corp, Prada SpA, Ralph Lauren Corp, Tiffany & Co, Gianni Versace S.r.l., Ray-Ban Sun Optics Pvt Ltd.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Sunglasses Market?

A polarized sunglasses-cum-face shield is a notable trend gaining popularity in the market. This innovative product combines polarized lenses with a full-face shield that offers UV protection from the eyes to the chin. For instance, in October 2021, ZGHYBD, a Japanese company, launched these sunglasses, constructed from polycarbonate (PC) and designed to provide complete facial protection while incorporating anti-fog, windproof, and dustproof properties.

How Is The Global Sunglasses Market Segmented?

The sunglasses market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-Polarized, Polarized

2) By Design: Aviator/Pilot, Rectangle, Round, Square, Oval, Cat Eye, Other Designs

3) By Frame Metal: Injected, Metal, Acetate, Other Frame Metals

4) By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Sunglasses Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023 and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sunglasses Market Definition

Sunglasses are tinted eyewear designed to shield the eyes from harmful sunlight, reducing risks to the eyelid, cornea, lens, and retina. They are also recommended for patients recovering from certain surgical procedures.

The Sunglasses Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Sunglasses Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Sunglasses Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into sunglasses market size, sunglasses market drivers and trends, sunglasses market major players, sunglasses competitors' revenues, sunglasses market positioning, and sunglasses market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soap-and-cleaning-compounds-global-market-report

Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hand-cream-and-hand-lotions-global-market-report

Luxury Bath And Body Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-bath-and-body-products-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.