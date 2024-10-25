Investment in SMEs: A Key Driver Transforming the Supply Chain Finance Market 2024

Supply Chain Finance Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Supply Chain Finance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The supply chain finance market will grow from $6.23 billion in 2023 to $6.85 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.9%. Market growth is driven by globalization, regulatory changes, risk mitigation needs, collaboration trends, and working capital optimization.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Supply Chain Finance Market?

The market is set to grow to $9.68 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.0%. Key growth drivers include sustainable finance, economic recovery, data analytics, regulatory adaptation, and strategic partnerships. Major trends include technology integration, risk management through data analytics, digitization, dynamic ecosystem collaboration, and advancements in financial technology.

Access Key Market Data and Trends with a Free Sample Report on the Global Supply Chain Finance Market:

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Supply Chain Finance Market?

Investment in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for supply chain finance is expected to boost the market. SMEs, characterized by their size in terms of sales and employee count, are now accessing larger volumes of bank credit based on trade transaction strength. This funding, available at lower interest rates, helps SMEs navigate working capital challenges and ensures smooth operations from suppliers to clients. The European Investment Bank’s partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo allocated $19.39 billion to support SMEs in Italy, indicating a strong commitment to enhancing supply chain finance.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Supply Chain Finance Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are JPMorgan Chase & Co, Allianz Trade, Alibaba, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., BNP Paribas, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland Plc., DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Plc., Asian Development Bank, Finastra, Euler Hermes, Greensill Capital, C2FO, Tradeshift, Taulia, Demica, Vayana Network, Incomlend, PrimeRevenue

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Supply Chain Finance Market Size?

Technological innovation is a driving trend in the market. Companies in this sector are innovating their products to enhance market positioning. In March 2022, IBSFINtech, an India-based Treasury Tech company, launched VNDZY (Vendor Management Made Easy), an AI-based SaaS platform. This platform creates a connected ecosystem for corporations, suppliers, and financial institutions, addressing supply chain concerns and facilitating timely payment processing for improved financial discipline.

What Are The Segments In The Global Supply Chain Finance Market?

The supply chain finance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Export And Import Bills, Letter of Credit, Performance Bonds, Shipping Guarantees, Other Offerings

2) By Provider: Banks, Trade Finance House, Other Providers

3) By Application: Domestic, International

4) By End User: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Asia-Pacific: Largest Region in the Supply Chain Finance Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Supply Chain Finance Market Definition

Supply chain finance encompasses advanced business tools and financing processes aimed at reducing costs and enhancing efficiency for all parties involved in a transaction. It offers short-term loans to buyers and sellers, optimizing working capital.

The Supply Chain Finance Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Supply Chain Finance Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Supply Chain Finance Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into supply chain finance market size, supply chain finance market drivers and trends, supply chain finance market major players, supply chain finance competitors' revenues, supply chain finance market positioning, and supply chain finance market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

