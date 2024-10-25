Investment in SMEs: A Key Driver Transforming the Supply Chain Finance Market 2024
The Business Research Company’s Supply Chain Finance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!
The supply chain finance market will grow from $6.23 billion in 2023 to $6.85 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.9%. Market growth is driven by globalization, regulatory changes, risk mitigation needs, collaboration trends, and working capital optimization.
What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Supply Chain Finance Market?
The market is set to grow to $9.68 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.0%. Key growth drivers include sustainable finance, economic recovery, data analytics, regulatory adaptation, and strategic partnerships. Major trends include technology integration, risk management through data analytics, digitization, dynamic ecosystem collaboration, and advancements in financial technology.
Access Key Market Data and Trends with a Free Sample Report on the Global Supply Chain Finance Market:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10841&type=smp
What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Supply Chain Finance Market?
Investment in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for supply chain finance is expected to boost the market. SMEs, characterized by their size in terms of sales and employee count, are now accessing larger volumes of bank credit based on trade transaction strength. This funding, available at lower interest rates, helps SMEs navigate working capital challenges and ensures smooth operations from suppliers to clients. The European Investment Bank’s partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo allocated $19.39 billion to support SMEs in Italy, indicating a strong commitment to enhancing supply chain finance.
Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/supply-chain-finance-global-market-report
Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Supply Chain Finance Market?
Major companies operating in the market report are JPMorgan Chase & Co, Allianz Trade, Alibaba, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., BNP Paribas, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland Plc., DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Plc., Asian Development Bank, Finastra, Euler Hermes, Greensill Capital, C2FO, Tradeshift, Taulia, Demica, Vayana Network, Incomlend, PrimeRevenue
Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Supply Chain Finance Market Size?
Technological innovation is a driving trend in the market. Companies in this sector are innovating their products to enhance market positioning. In March 2022, IBSFINtech, an India-based Treasury Tech company, launched VNDZY (Vendor Management Made Easy), an AI-based SaaS platform. This platform creates a connected ecosystem for corporations, suppliers, and financial institutions, addressing supply chain concerns and facilitating timely payment processing for improved financial discipline.
What Are The Segments In The Global Supply Chain Finance Market?
The supply chain finance market covered in this report is segmented –
1) By Offering: Export And Import Bills, Letter of Credit, Performance Bonds, Shipping Guarantees, Other Offerings
2) By Provider: Banks, Trade Finance House, Other Providers
3) By Application: Domestic, International
4) By End User: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Asia-Pacific: Largest Region in the Supply Chain Finance Market
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.
Supply Chain Finance Market Definition
Supply chain finance encompasses advanced business tools and financing processes aimed at reducing costs and enhancing efficiency for all parties involved in a transaction. It offers short-term loans to buyers and sellers, optimizing working capital.
The Supply Chain Finance Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:
• Market size data for both historical and future periods
• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years
• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.
Overview of the Global Supply Chain Finance Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More
The Supply Chain Finance Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into supply chain finance market size, supply chain finance market drivers and trends, supply chain finance market major players, supply chain finance competitors' revenues, supply chain finance market positioning, and supply chain finance market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-supply-chain-management-global-market-report
Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-agriculture-and-food-supply-chain-global-market-report
Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-and-mobile-supply-chain-solutions-global-market-report
What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?
The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.
Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.