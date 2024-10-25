Key Switchboard Market Trend 2024-2033: Rise of Ethernet-Connected Switchboards

Switchboard Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The switchboard market will expand from $93.09 billion in 2023 to $96.7 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 3.9%. Growth is attributed to industrialization, infrastructure development, urbanization, and power generation capacity expansions.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Switchboard Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The market is set to grow to $109.41 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The market's growth can be attributed to increased integration of renewable energy, advancements in smart buildings and energy efficiency, infrastructure modernization efforts, transportation electrification, and grid reliability needs. Notable trends include eco-friendly insulation materials, customized switchboard solutions for specific industries, increased connectivity with industrial IoT (IIoT), fault-tolerant design implementations, and cloud-based monitoring and analytics systems.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Switchboard Market?

Increased manufacturing efficiency and durability are propelling demand for switchboards. Major companies are innovating their designs and incorporating new technologies that enhance efficiency and extend the service life of products. Notably, the Shanghai municipal government and ABB's $2.4 billion investment in smart manufacturing aims to upgrade local enterprises' functionalities in Shanghai, thereby driving the market's growth.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Switchboard Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Emerson Process Management Co., Delta Electronics Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Leoni AG, Vertiv Holdings Co., Chint Group Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Crompton Greaves Limited, Powell Industries Inc., CandS Electric Ltd., Industrial Electric Mfg, Natus Medical Incorporated, ROMAC Electrical Power Equipment Inc., Nilsen Electric Pty Ltd., Mastervolt B.V., Merriam-Webster Inc., CUBIC Modular Systems A/S, Larson Electronics LLC, Rolla Pty Ltd., Aussie Switchboards Pty Ltd., Powerwell Pty Ltd., Gulf Electrical Distribution Apparatuses Co. Ltd., Kounis Electrical Supply Pty Ltd.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Switchboard Market?

Major companies in the market are launching innovative products like Quadro Evo to cater to the UK market and enhance their market share. Quadro Evo is a modular switchboard that can be tailored to specific application needs, available in various sizes and configurations. It offers a range of modules, including circuit breakers, switches, and fuses.

How Is the Global Switchboard Market Segmented?

The switchboard market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Low-Voltage, Middle-Voltage, High-Voltage

2) By Product Standard: IEC Stardard, ANSI Standard

3) By End Users: Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Other End-Users

Geographical Analysis: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Switchboard Market Leader

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global market share. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Switchboard Market Definition and Overview

Switchboards refer to power distribution systems that consist of panels with switches and indicators, controlling and directing electricity for various circuits.

