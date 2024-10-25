Global Swimwear Market Set For 7.1% Growth, Reaching $32.1 Billion By 2028

Swimwear Global Market Report 2024 – Market Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The swimwear market will increase from $22.72 billion in 2023 to $24.39 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.4%. Growth drivers include the rise of beach tourism, body positivity movements, cultural influences, and seasonal marketing campaigns.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Swimwear Market and Its Growth Rate?

The market is projected to grow steadily, with market size reaching $32.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth is driven by the focus on sustainability, increasing demand for resort wear, inclusive sizing, personalization, and the influence of athleisure. Key trends include versatile swimwear designs, digital innovation in retail, bold prints and colors, celebrity collaborations, modest swimwear options, and the implementation of virtual try-on technologies.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Swimwear Market?

The growing consumer inclination toward water activities is expected to enhance the market. With the rising popularity of sports, particularly for health benefits, and an increase in international water sports events, more consumers are engaging in water-based activities. For example, a report from the Livestrong Foundation in October 2023 indicates that over 91 million Americans, or 31% of the population, swim in lakes, rivers, and oceans each year. This trend, coupled with 36% of children aged 7 to 17 swimming at least six times a year, is driving the demand for swimwear.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Swimwear Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are PVH Corp, Pentland Group, Wacoal, Perry Ellis International, Quiksilver Inc., American Apparel Inc., Speedo International Limited, Arena S.p.A, Arena Italia S.p.A., Platypus Australia Swimwear, La Perla Group, PARA S.p.A., Hosa Industrial Co Ltd., TYR Sport Inc., Seafolly, Jantzen Inc., Gottex Swimwear, Moeva Swimwear, Diana Sport, Eveden Group, Dolfin Swimwear, Calzedonia Group, Zoke, Seaspray Swimwear, NOZONE, LIVIN' SWIMWEAR, ND Swimwear, Derong Group, David Mare

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Swimwear Market?

The market is witnessing a trend toward developing fabrics that enhance elasticity and efficacy. This is crucial for swimwear, as elasticity shapes the body and ensures a secure fit against various conditions. Companies are innovating to meet consumer demands for comfort. For instance, in May 2021, MeUndies, a US-based activewear manufacturer, introduced a new swimwear collection made from eco-friendly fabric sourced from recycled plastic bottles and nylon, offering superior elasticity while being safe for oceans.

What Are the Segments of the Global Swimwear Market?

The swimwear market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Women's Swimwear, Men's Swimwear, Goggles and Swim Caps

2) By Fabric Type: Nylon, Polyester, Spandex, Other Fabric Types

3) By End-User: Men, Women, Kids

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the Swimwear Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Understanding the Definition of the Swimwear Market

Swimwear encompasses garments and accessories designed for water-related activities, including swimming, beach sports, and leisure pursuits like sunbathing. It is suitable for various settings, including pool parties and outdoor events at resorts and beaches.

The Swimwear Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Swimwear Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Swimwear Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into swimwear market size, swimwear market drivers and trends, swimwear market major players, swimwear competitors' revenues, swimwear market positioning, and swimwear market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

