Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Sugar Substitutes Market 2024 To Reach $32 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 8.2%

It will grow to $32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The sugar substitutes market is set to grow from $21.86 billion in 2023 to $23.38 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Drivers include rising health consciousness, increasing obesity concerns, the growing diabetic population, government health initiatives, and changing consumer preferences.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Sugar Substitutes Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The market is set to grow strongly, expanding to $32 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2%. This growth is fueled by rising health consciousness, increasing diabetes cases, clean label preferences, product formulation innovations, and global dietary shifts. Trends include the expansion of stevia-based substitutes, use of monk fruit extract, development of syrups and liquid substitutes, clean taste focus, and research collaborations.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Sugar Substitutes Market?

The market is experiencing robust growth due to the rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes. A significant portion of the population is opting for low-sugar alternatives to manage their health conditions. Sugar substitutes help regulate blood pressure, weight, and blood sugar levels in individuals facing diabetes or obesity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that around 37.3 million people in the U.S. suffer from diabetes, constituting 11.3% of the population. Furthermore, the International Diabetes Federation noted approximately 537 million adults globally living with diabetes, with a substantial number from low- and middle-income countries. This trend underscores the increasing demand for sugar substitutes.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Sugar Substitutes Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the sugar report are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Ajinomoto Co Inc., Kerry Group plc, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences Inc., Roquette Frères S.A., Tate & Lyle plc, JK Sucralose Inc., Whole Earth Brands Inc., PureCircle Limited, Biosweet Ventures, Merisant Company, The NutraSweet Company, Manus Bio Inc., Pyure Brands LLC, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., GLG Life Tech Corporation, Wisdom Natural Brands Corp, Hunan Nutramax Inc., Sweetly Stevia USA, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co Ltd., Stevia Corp, Shandong Aojing Biotechnology Co Ltd., Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co Ltd., Xianghua GL Stevia Co, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co Ltd., Hill Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., BioVittoria Limited, Nutrinova Nutrition Specialties & Food Ingredients GmbH, SinoSweet Co Ltd., Suzhou Hope Technology Co Ltd.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Sugar Substitutes Market Size?

Major companies in the market are focusing on creating healthier products, such as zero-calorie sweeteners, to gain a competitive edge. A zero-calorie sweetener provides sweetness without contributing calories to diets.

How Is The Global Sugar Substitutes Market Segmented?

The sugar substitutes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: High Intensity, Low Intensity, High Fructose Syrup

2) By Origin: Natural, Artificial

3) By Form: Solid, Liquid

4) By Application: Food, Beverages, Nutrition And Health Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sugar Substitutes Market

North America was the largest region in the market share in 2023. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sugar Substitutes Market Definition

Sugar substitutes are chemical or plant-based additives used in food and beverages to enhance sweetness without the high calorie content of sugar, providing health benefits and making them popular among health-conscious consumers.

The Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Sugar Substitutes Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into sugar substitutes market size, sugar substitutes market drivers and trends, sugar substitutes market major players, sugar substitutes competitors' revenues, sugar substitutes market positioning, and sugar substitutes market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

