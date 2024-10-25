Key Superabsorbent Polymers Market Trend 2024-2033: Sustainable Polymers

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Superabsorbent Polymers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The superabsorbent polymers market will expand from $9.25 billion in 2023 to $9.94 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.5%. The historic growth is attributed to demand for hygiene products, agricultural applications, wound care, female hygiene products, and construction uses.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The market is expected to grow to $13.24 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Growth will be driven by the aging population, agricultural focus, healthcare advancements, eco-friendly products, and hygiene innovations. Key trends include superabsorbent use in concrete, food packaging, medical gels, water control in oil and gas, and advanced polymer research.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Superabsorbent Polymers Market?

Growing awareness of personal hygiene and cleanliness is propelling the market. These polymers are primarily used as absorbents in diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene items. The heightened focus on personal hygiene, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to sustain market growth. Research indicates that 55% of Indian consumers plan to purchase more personal hygiene products, contributing to the expansion of the market.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Superabsorbent Polymers Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co Ltd., ADM Company, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, KAO Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Kuraray Co Ltd., Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd., SDP Global Co Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co Ltd., SNF Floerger Group, Satellite Science & Technology Co Ltd., Chase Corporation, Sinofloc Chemical Ltd., OPX Biotechnologies, Xitao Polymer Co Ltd., Yixing Danson Technology Co Ltd., Quan Zhou Banglida Technology Industry Co Ltd., Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co Ltd., Soco Chemical Co Ltd., Chinafloc Chemical Co Ltd., Chemtex Speciality Limited

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Superabsorbent Polymers Market?

Companies in the market are concentrating on developing sustainable polymers derived from organic materials, such as plant-based biomass, to enhance profitability. For example, in September 2022, SDP Global Co, a Japan-based chemical manufacturer, developed an eco-friendly superabsorbent polymer (SAP) made from 10% to 25% plant-based biomass, earning the Biomass Mark certification. This SAP boasts a cross-linked structure that absorbs water hundreds to thousands of times its weight.

How Is the Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market Segmented?

The superabsorbent polymers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide, Copolymers

2) By Production Method: Suspension Polymerization, Solution Polymerization, Gel Polymerization

3) By Application: Medical, Personal Hygiene, Packaging, Construction, Oil And Gas, Other Applications

Geographical Analysis: Asia- Pacific Emerges as the Superabsorbent Polymers Market Leader

Asia- Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Definition and Overview

Superabsorbent polymers are water-absorbing substances that can retain vast quantities of liquid relative to their mass. They are primarily used in absorbent products such as diapers, adult incontinence items, and feminine hygiene products.

The Superabsorbent Polymers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Superabsorbent Polymers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into superabsorbent polymers market size, superabsorbent polymers market drivers and trends, superabsorbent polymers market major players, superabsorbent polymers competitors' revenues, superabsorbent polymers market positioning, and superabsorbent polymers market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

