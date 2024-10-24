RH Aero Systems: Only Engine Tooling Licensee to Provide Comprehensive Aftermarket Support Through 26 Services Centers

RH Aero Systems Anthony Turner & Dieter Moeller of RH Aero Systems at MRO Europe

Complete Repair and Upgrade Support Offered to LEAP, GE and Rolls-Royce MROs and Operators Globally

Through the acquisition, by combining Rhinestahl’s engine OEM licenses and HYDRO’s highly skilled service centers, we have become expertly positioned to support OEMs, MROs, and Operators” — Anthony Turner, President, RH Aero Systems

MASON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RH Aero Systems : Only Engine Tooling Licensee to Provide Comprehensive Aftermarket SupportThrough 26 Global Services Centers, Complete Repair and Upgrade Support Offered to LEAP, GE and Rolls-Royce MROs and OperatorsRH Aero Systems is announcing it now has 26 global service centers, strategically located near major OEMs and MROs, just six months after Rhinestahl Corporation announced its acquisition of HYDRO Systems KG. Uniquely positioned as the only partner with all licenses and technical data to support a mixed fleet, RH Aero locations have standard capabilities to fully manufacture, service, and support all tooling programs. Through the strong Rhinestahl and HYDRO businesses, RH Aero is GE’s OEM tooling provider, a Rolls-Royce preferred supplier and CFM licensed supplier for aircraft engine tooling in addition to being a licensee and tooling supplier for Airbus, Boeing, Pratt & Whitney and more.“Through the acquisition, by combining Rhinestahl’s engine OEM licenses and HYDRO’s highly skilled service centers, we have become expertly positioned to support OEMs, MROs, and Operators across the globe.” said Anthony Turner, President of RH Aero Systems. “With more than a century of experience delivering reliable full lifecycle solutions, we are setting the standard in comprehensive lifecycle solutions for aviation support equipment and services.”“Combined with GSE and airframe tooling, RH Aero offers a complete portfolio of end-to-end service and support for more than 100,000 tools in our installed base. This service is provided by technicians located in 26 service centers spanning 10 countries,” said Mr. Turner. “Our strategy is to have qualified technicians located in-region for our customers to drive market leading turn-times and customer service. Using our Readiness Hub tooling inventory system and our Managed Services program, our Readiness Managers provide an unprecedented level of collaboration and service through our on-site, in-your-shop approach to conducting tooling management and partnering with OEMs and MROs. ”RH Aero Systems officially debuted its integrated brand and full capabilities today at Aviation Week Network’s MRO Europe in Barcelona and announced four new in-house manufacturing and service centers opening in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025: Hong Kong, Chengdu, China, Hyderabad, India, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Standard capabilities across all locations include inspection, testing, calibration, repairs/overhaul, recertification, test of electrical equipment, modification of tools, local customer support service, pressure measurement and load testing.ABOUT RH AERO SYSTEMSRH Aero Systems is reliable + ready, setting the standard for aviation support equipment and services. Through our industry-leading businesses – Rhinestahl and HYDRO– we deliver capability across custom-designed GSE, OEM-licensed engine and airframe tooling, 26 global service centers and innovative engineered solutions for OEMs, MROs and Operators worldwide. RH Aero Systems’ global headquarters are in Mason, Ohio, USA, and Biberach, Germany. For further details visit RHAero.com.The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated.# # #For PR/Media inquiries, contact:Molly SzaboMarketing & Events Managermolly.szabo@rhinestahl.com1.513.781.2857

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.