October 24, 2024 Cayetano urges public servants: In this age of misinformation, seek God's will Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday encouraged public officials, particularly those in leadership positions, to consistently seek God's will grounded on biblical truth. "Number one na kalaban natin in this age is misinformation. Sinasabi sa atin na everything is relative," he said in his message at the 35th anniversary of the Fellowship of Christians in Government, Inc. (FOCIG) on October 23, 2024. "Ano po ang sinasabi ng tao ngayon? 'Follow your heart.' Pero ang sinabi ni Lord 'bantayan mo heart mo. Be true to yourself, akin ka, be true to me [at] ako ang bahala sa iyo,'" he added, urging the leaders to check if these sayings align with the Bible. Cayetano also emphasized the importance of being purpose-driven and acting as ministers of Christ in government service to achieve true national transformation. "Be purpose-driven as if we are doing it for Christ, do it as if we are the salt and light. Kung ano ang mission sa 'yo ni Lord, y'un ang gawin mo. In everything you do, do it for the Lord," he said. Cayetano pointed out that personal transformation is only the beginning and does not automatically lead to societal change. "Your personal transformation does not automatically lead to the transformation of society. We need a strategy," he said. He emphasized the importance of considering cultural and environmental factors in achieving lasting change, saying these elements are important in any strategy. "Kahit anong ganda ng seed, kung mali ang environment, mamamatay y'un," he said. Cayetano concluded his message by encouraging his fellow public servants to continuously seek God's Word in their work and treat their roles as a calling from God. "The hungrier you are, the more God will open up His Word to you," he said. "Mga kapatid, kung nasaang field man kayo, at kung ano mang bansa ang nabibisita ninyo, be purpose-driven as if we are doing it for Christ. Do it as if we are the salt and light," he added. Cayetano sa mga public servant: Laging hanapin ang kalooban ng Diyos Hinikayat ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules ang mga opisyal ng pamahalaan, lalo na ang mga nasa pamunuan, na laging hanapin ang kalooban ng Diyos na nakabatay sa katotohanan ng Bibliya. "Number one na kalaban natin in this age is misinformation. Sinasabi sa atin na everything is relative," wika ni Cayetano sa kanyang mensahe sa ika-35 anibersaryo ng Fellowship of Christians in Government, Inc. (FOCIG) nitong October 23, 2024. "Ano po ang sinasabi ng tao ngayon? 'Follow your heart.' Pero ang sinabi ni Lord 'bantayan mo heart mo. Be true to yourself, akin ka, be true to me [at] ako ang bahala sa iyo,'" dagdag niya, habang hinihimok ang mga pinuno na suriin kung tugma ang mga paniniwalang ito sa Bibliya. Binigyang diin din ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng pagiging "purpose-driven" at mga ministro ni Kristo sa pamahalaan upang makamit ang tunay na pagbabago sa bansa. "Be purpose-driven as if we are doing it for Christ, do it as if we are the salt and light. Kung ano ang mission sa 'yo ni Lord, y'un ang gawin mo. In everything you do, do it for the Lord," aniya. Pinaalala rin ni Cayetano na ang personal na pagbabago ay simula pa lamang at hindi agad nagdudulot ng pagbabago sa lipunan. "Your personal transformation does not automatically lead to the transformation of society. We need a strategy," sabi niya. Binanggit niya ang kahalagahan ng pag-unawa sa kultura at kapaligiran para sa pangmatagalang pagbabago dahil malaki ang papel ng mga ito sa anumang estratehiya. "Kahit anong ganda ng seed, kung mali ang environment, mamamatay y'un," sabi niya. Sa pagtatapos ng kanyang mensahe, hinimok ni Cayetano ang kapwa niya mga lingkod-bayan na patuloy na hanapin ang Salita ng Diyos sa kanilang trabaho at ituring ang kanilang tungkulin bilang isang tawag mula sa Diyos. "The hungrier you are, the more God will open up His Word to you," sabi niya. "Mga kapatid, kung nasaang field man kayo, at kung ano mang bansa ang nabibisita ninyo, be purpose-driven as if we are doing it for Christ. Do it as if we are the salt and light," dagdag niya.

