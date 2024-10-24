PHILIPPINES, October 24 - Press Release

October 24, 2024 Poe on baggage delays at NAIA 3 It's unacceptable that hundreds of luggage are stuck at the airport due to a technical glitch. A delayed flight is a bad thing; a mishandled or delayed luggage is equally disappointing. A week is too long for a problem with the baggage handling system to be remedied. Whoever is responsible must address the matter urgently as what's piling up in the airport are valuable belongings of passengers. Passengers pay for their checked-in bags as required by the airline company. They deserve a refund and more for the trouble caused. The technical issue must be resolved with the rehabilitation of NAIA. While at it, the airport management and the airline owe it to the affected passengers to be helpful and show they are not sitting on the problem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.