PES Solar Expands Services in Longwood, FL: Helping Homeowners Save on Energy Bills

PES Solar expands services in Longwood, FL, offering solar installations, Tesla Powerwalls, and energy-saving solutions to help homeowners reduce energy costs.

With our expanded services in Longwood, we’re empowering homeowners to save on energy bills while embracing renewable energy solutions.” — Austin Miller

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longwood, FL – PES Solar, a top provider of residential solar energy solutions, proudly announces its expanded services in Longwood, FL. The company now offers local homeowners the opportunity to significantly reduce their energy bills through cutting-edge solar panel installations, energy-efficient upgrades, and power backup solutions.

PES Solar has built a reputation over its 20 years of operation for delivering high-quality solar installations across Florida. With more than 1.3 million solar panels and over 52,000 systems installed, PES Solar is helping homeowners gain energy independence while also contributing to a greener environment.

Expanded Range of Solar Services

PES Solar offers a comprehensive range of energy solutions that meet the evolving needs of homeowners in Longwood and beyond:

Solar Panel Installations: Custom solar systems are designed and installed to maximize energy output for each home, allowing homeowners to harness the full potential of Florida's abundant sunshine. PES Solar is certified to install industry-leading REC solar panels, which are known for their high efficiency and long-lasting performance.

Tesla Powerwall Installations: In addition to solar panels, PES Solar provides Tesla Powerwall installations, enabling homeowners to store excess solar energy for use during the evening or in case of power outages. This battery backup system ensures a reliable energy supply, further reducing dependence on traditional power grids.

Enphase Battery Backup Systems: PES Solar also installs Enphase battery solutions, which seamlessly integrate with solar systems to store energy, provide backup power, and help homeowners optimize their energy usage.

Aeroseal Duct Sealing: PES Solar’s Aeroseal Duct Sealing service improves home energy efficiency by addressing air leaks in ductwork, which can reduce energy consumption by up to 30%. This service enhances indoor air quality and boosts overall system performance.

Generac Generator Installation: For homeowners looking for complete power security, PES Solar offers Generac generator installation. These generators automatically activate during power outages, providing continuous power to critical appliances and systems.

Customer-Focused, Energy-Saving Solutions

PES Solar takes pride in offering easy financing options, including zero-down payment plans, making solar energy accessible to more homeowners in Longwood. Homeowners who install solar panels also benefit from various tax incentives, including Florida’s Solar System Property Tax Exemption and federal tax credits.

"Our goal is not only to help homeowners lower their energy bills but also to empower them to be part of the renewable energy movement," said Austin Miller, a representative from PES Solar. "With our expanded service offerings, homeowners in Longwood can now enjoy the full benefits of clean energy while improving their homes’ energy efficiency."

Longwood residents can now access a range of energy-saving products and services designed to reduce monthly energy expenses, increase property value, and contribute to a more sustainable future. From solar panels to battery backup systems and duct sealing, PES Solar is committed to delivering personalized solutions that meet every homeowner’s unique energy needs.

For more information about PES Solar’s services in Longwood, FL, and how to begin saving on energy costs, visit proesolar.com or contact PES Solar at (800) 650-6519.

About PES Solar

PES Solar is a premier solar energy provider specializing in residential solar panel installation and energy-efficient solutions. With decades of experience, a dedicated team of certified installers, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, PES Solar helps homeowners achieve energy independence and long-term savings through sustainable energy practices.

Solar Means No Power Bill - Free Electric!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.