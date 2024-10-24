RFM Productions’ “Our Forest Is in Your Hand” Campaign Named Finalist in the 4th Annual Anthem Awards

We are honored to be recognized alongside other transformative projects, especially as we attend COP16 in Colombia.” — Rafaela Moura

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RFM Productions is thrilled to announce that its campaign, Our Forest Is in Your Hand, has been named a finalist in the Sustainability, Environment & Climate - Special Projects category at the 4th Annual Anthem Awards. Organized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the Anthem Awards celebrate impactful digital projects that drive positive change.This year’s distinguished judging panel includes leaders like Janine Brady, Managing Director of Communications at Schmidt Futures, Haven Ley, SVP at Pivotal Ventures, and Wendy R. Weiser, Vice President of Democracy at the Brennan Center for Justice, among others. The panel’s diverse expertise reflects the growing recognition of the need for innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.“We are honored to be recognized alongside other transformative projects, especially as we attend COP16 in Colombia ,” said Rafaela Moura, Founder of RFM Productions. “This nomination highlights our unwavering commitment to raising awareness about the Amazon Rainforest. The incredible support from our communities, including the South Pasadena High School Class of 2027, has been instrumental in reaching millions and fostering meaningful conversations about climate change, particularly among high school students.”Based in Los Angeles, RFM Productions is a nonprofit organization focused on media services and audiovisual projects aimed at spotlighting critical environmental issues. Their work brings attention to the destruction of vital ecosystems like the Amazon Rainforest, tackling topics such as deforestation, displacement, and the social and environmental impacts of climate change.Our Forest Is in Your Hand, the nominated campaign, emphasizes the urgent need to protect the Amazon Rainforest and encourages global participation in this cause.The public can help RFM celebrate the nomination by voting for Our Forest Is in Your Hand using this link to cast a vote.

