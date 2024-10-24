AI Educational Content Launched Targeting Minority-Owned Businesses at No Cost

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIandYou, a non-profit organization aimed at educating marginalized communities on artificial intelligence (AI), released a suite of educational materials for small businesses to help them understand AI, and the benefits and risks of new AI tools to support business growth and local economies. The materials are available for free in order to encourage small business owners to embrace AI literacy and understand how the technology can impact their businesses.

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) defines a minority business enterprise (MBE) as a for-profit business that is at least 51% owned, managed, and controlled by a member(s) of a qualified minority group. Minority-owned employer firms contribute $1.48 trillion and 9.43 million jobs annually to the U.S. economy. As these small businesses are at high risk for being disrupted by technology, improving their understanding of AI tools will instead create enormous opportunities to take advantage of new advances.

“With the advent of AI, now is the time for minority small business owners to explore new AI tools to accomplish things such as customized marketing, managing inventory, and streamlining hiring,” said Susan Gonzales, founder & CEO of AIandYou. “These business owners must prepare to take advantage of these tools and understand the opportunities and risks to stay competitive long-term.”

The newly launched FREE content includes an array of educational tools, including explainer videos, glossaries, FAQs, and curated news articles, curated to expand educational efforts that cater to the diverse learning needs of small business owners. All resources are readily accessible on the AIandYou website: https://aiandyou.org/small-business/

AIandYou, founded in 2019, aims to educate marginalized communities about artificial intelligence's benefits, challenges, and risks. The organization offers easy-to-understand, free online content and hosts community AI events to decrease fear and help people prepare for the changes created with AI. Based in the Bay Area, AIandYou was founded by Susan Gonzales, a former tech executive, when she identified the chasm between the AI ecosystem and marginalized communities.

For more information about AIandYou and their AI educational content, including AI Basics, AI and Education, AI and the Workforce, and more, visit https://aiandyou.org.

