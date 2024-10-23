PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Returns $3 Billion to Texas Unclaimed Property Owners

TEXAS, October 23 - (AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has returned $3 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners since he took office in January 2015, the Comptroller’s office announced today. “This landmark achievement is a testament to the commitment this office has made to reuniting unclaimed property with its rightful owners,” said Hegar, whose office approved and paid out a record $422.4 million in unclaimed property in fiscal 2024. “I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.gov and see if there is money waiting for them.” Since the Unclaimed Property program began in 1962, Texas has returned more than $4.8 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners, with Hegar’s team returning almost two-thirds of that total in less than 10 years. Hegar’s administration reached $3 billion in unclaimed property returns this month — a milestone threshold that is composed of a little more than 6 million individual payments. There is generally no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, which means there’s no time limit for owners to file a claim — they can do so at any time. The state currently is holding more than $9 billion in cash and other valuables through the program. For more information about the program, or to search for unclaimed property and begin the claims process, visit the Comptroller's website, ClaimItTexas.gov, or call 800-321-2274 (CASH).

