Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced the following details for its third quarter 2024 earnings release and teleconference call.



Earnings Release: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 6:05 a.m. EDT Webcast and Teleconference: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT Pactiv Evergreen Participants: Michael King, President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Baksht, Chief Financial Officer Curt Worthington, VP, Strategy & Investor Relations

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/ news-events/events-presentations . Participants can also dial 877-317-6789 (domestic) or 412-317-6789 (international) to listen to the live call.

A replay will be available on the company’s website after the call concludes.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. The Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com .

Contact:

Curt Worthington

847.482.2040

InvestorRelations@pactivevergreen.com

