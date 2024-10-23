Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Department of Commerce sign agreement formalizing three-tiered approach to relations

Memorandum of understanding establishes areas of partnership; seeks to remove administrative barriers, ensure data sovereignty and more

NESPELEM, Wash. — Chairman of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (Tribe) Jarred Michael Erickson and Washington State Department of Commerce Director Mike Fong today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Tribe and the department in a ceremony at Lucy F. Covington Government Center in Nespelem. The second signing ceremony of four such agreements between Commerce and a tribe within Washington state, it includes commitments to remove administrative barriers, improve communications, and implement culturally appropriate data privacy and security measures.

“The Colville Tribes welcomes a chance to work collaboratively with Washington’s Department of Commerce,” said Chairman Erickson. “Their commitment to consult with the tribes on matters which impact us is a positive development, as is the Department’s acknowledgment that Colville has a sovereign right to control data generated within Colville’s borders. We expect that this agreement will foster strong economic development for the entire area.”

“I am honored to join Chairman Erickson in signing this historic agreement,” said Commerce Director Fong. “Strong, vibrant tribal nations and tribal communities strengthen all Washington communities in many ways. This MOU formalizes a three-tiered approach to relations that advances our partnerships, encompassing tribal coordination, informal consultation and formal government-to-government consultation.”

According to Fong, the department anticipates similar MOUs with other tribes with lands within Washington in the future. He said: “These agreements reflect our values as an agency. We take a holistic approach to working with all communities to access the continuum of resources available through Commerce, from capital funding for affordable housing, community facilities and energy infrastructure to support for community services, public safety, and economic development and job creation.”

Since taking the helm at Commerce last year, Fong has traveled the state extensively, meeting with tribal leaders and community members, listening to understand how the department can improve collaboration on top priority issues. In his tenure, Commerce has created a standalone Office of Tribal Relations led by Michelle Gladstone-Wade, established tribal liaisons across the department for critical programs, added technical assistance around applying for funding, and streamlined the clean energy grant application process. Earlier this week, the department announced additional new resources to help find and apply for state and federal clean energy funding.

Fong has prioritized removing unnecessary bureaucracy in Commerce processes and procedures, and providing more technical assistance to tribes and all communities the agency works with throughout the state. This is especially important to smaller tribes, small towns and rural communities, all of which may lack the administrative and financial resources to navigate complex pathways to access funding available to them through Commerce.

Commerce has executed 123 contracts with federally recognized tribes since May 2023, worth nearly $130 million. To learn more and follow Commerce’s work with tribal communities in Washington, visit the Office of Tribal Relations webpage.

Get photos and videos from today’s event.