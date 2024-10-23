KMT-Hansa Closes Private Placement

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMT-Hansa Corp. (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 27, 2024, the Corporation issued an aggregate of 10,008,714 units (the “Units”) of the Corporation at a price of $0.035 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,305. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one-half (½) of one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant at any time until 5:00 p.m. on October 21, 2025.

In connection with the issuance of the Units, the Corporation paid a finder’s fees of $34,100 in cash to an arm’s length third party.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to resale restrictions expiring February 22, 2025. The Corporation intends to use the proceeds for general working capital.

For further information please contact:

Jay Vieira

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Email: kmthansa@gmail.com

Forward Looking Statements

