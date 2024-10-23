Submit Release
Rapid Micro Biosystems to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 1, 2024

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission-critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, will release third quarter 2024 financial results prior to the market open on Friday, November 1, 2024.

In conjunction with the release, the Company’s management team will host a webcast conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 1, 2024. The live audio webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website here and will be available for replay for one year from the webcast date.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct System automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual MQC testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct System brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.


Investor Contact:
Michael Beaulieu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
investors@rapidmicrobio.com

Media Contact:
media@rapidmicrobio.com

