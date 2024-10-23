Submit Release
TowneBank Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $42.95 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $44.86 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.   Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $43.39 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $44.88 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Our third quarter results continued to deliver increased net interest income and noninterest income contributions from our diverse business model which were in line with expectations. We remain committed to prudent balance sheet management strategies. We were also excited to announce our partnership with Village Bank which will meaningfully enhance our Richmond presence, which is core to our franchise future growth. Lastly, the recently released FDIC Deposit Market Share Report for 2024 continues to demonstrate the strength of our Main Street banking model and core deposit franchise, resulting in the #1 market share, or 30%, in our legacy Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC MSA," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Third Quarter 2024:

  • Total revenues were $174.52 million, an increase of $1.65 million, or 0.96%, compared to third quarter 2023. Noninterest income increased $2.43 million, driven by growth in residential mortgage banking income and insurance commissions. Partially offsetting the increase in noninterest income was a $0.78 million decline in net interest income.
  • Total deposits were $14.36 billion, an increase of $482.37 million, or 3.48%, compared to third quarter 2023. Total deposits increased 0.63%, or $90.58 million, in comparison to June 30, 2024, 2.52% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 3.99%, to $4.27 billion, compared to third quarter 2023 and represented 29.71% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 0.84%.
  • Loans held for investment were $11.41 billion, an increase of $239.55 million, or 2.14%, compared to September 30, 2023, but a decrease of $39.23 million, or 0.34%, compared to June 30, 2024.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 8.18% compared to 9.04% in third quarter 2023. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 11.54% compared to 13.11% in third quarter 2023.
  • Net interest margin was 2.90% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.93%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.95% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.98%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points.
  • Compared to the linked quarter, net interest margin increased 4 bp and spread increased 6 bp.  
  • The effective tax rate was 11.52% in the quarter compared to 17.34% in third quarter 2023 and 15.93% in the linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter was primarily due to the impact on state and federal taxes from the increase in credits and losses related to LIHTC investment properties placed in service during the period.

"Growth has certainly been challenging in the current environment but we believe our balance sheet is well positioned to support mid-single digit growth rates as we look ahead to next year. We plan to aggressively expand Towne Insurance and evaluate other opportunities to enhance our fee-based lines of business to further drive our differentiated business model," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $112.28 million compared to $113.06 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was driven by increased deposit costs, which were mostly offset by higher yields on earning assets.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.46%, represented 74.16% of earning assets at September 30, 2024 compared to a yield of 5.13% and 73.45% of earning assets in the third quarter of 2023.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.28% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.77% in second quarter 2023. Interest expense on deposits increased $17.96 million, or 27.98%, over the prior year quarter driven by the increase in rate and growth in interest-bearing deposits.
  • Our total cost of deposits increased to 2.29% from 1.84% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 due to a combination of higher interest-bearing deposit balances coupled with higher rates.   The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate late in the third quarter. Management is expecting the decrease to have favorable impact on deposit costs in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.40 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $15.21 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of 1.26%. The Company anticipates approximately $604 million of cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next twenty-four months.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.25 billion, an increase of $493.95 million, or 5.06%, from prior year, driven by deposit growth. Borrowings have declined between periods. There were no short term FHLB borrowings in the third quarter of 2024, compared to an average of $248.91 million in the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was a benefit of $1.10 million compared to an expense of $1.01 million in the prior year quarter and a benefit of $177 thousand in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $2.36 million in third quarter 2024, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in the allowance was driven by a modest decline in the loan portfolio, primarily in higher-risk real estate construction and development loans, combined with continued strength in credit quality, and improvements in macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our model.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $0.68 million in the quarter compared to net recoveries of $1.07 million in the prior year quarter and $19 thousand in the linked quarter.   Year-to-date 2024, net loan charge-offs were $1.18 million compared to net loan charge-offs of $2.81 million in first nine months of 2023.
  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02% in third quarter 2024, compared to (0.04)% in third quarter 2023 and 0.00% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.08% of total loans at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.12% at September 30, 2023, and 1.10% at June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 18.70 times nonperforming loans compared to 17.60 times at September 30, 2023 and 19.08 times at June 30, 2024.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $62.24 million compared to $59.81 million in 2023, an increase of $2.43 million, or 4.06%.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $11.79 million compared to $10.65 million in third quarter 2023. Loan volume increased to $598.18 million in third quarter 2024 from $520.41 million in third quarter 2023. Both, the number of loans originated and the per-loan average balance increased in third quarter 2024 compared to third quarter 2023. Refinance activities increased in the quarter after more than a year of low activity. Residential purchase activity was 91.49% of production volume in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 95.96% in third quarter 2023.   Management expects mortgage production volumes to be positively impacted by any additional reductions in the Federal Reserve overnight rate.
  • While level with the linked quarter at 3.28%, gross margins on residential mortgage sales increased 11 basis points from 3.17% in third quarter 2023.
  • Total net insurance commissions increased $1.95 million, or 8.20%, to $25.73 million in third quarter 2024 compared to 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth.
  • Property management fee revenue decreased 12.34%, or $1.58 million, to $11.22 million in third quarter 2024 compared to 2023. Reservation levels declined compared to the prior year.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $126.90 million compared to $117.70 million in 2023, an increase of $9.20 million, or 7.81%. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.87 million, professional fees of $1.95 million, software of $0.66 million, data processing of $0.56 million, and advertising and marketing of $0.51 million.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by an increase in banking personnel and production incentives.
  • Investment in technology related to banking services and information monitoring continued to drive both direct and indirect costs. Professional fees increased due to consulting and outside services.   Software costs increased due to higher core system costs, while data processing increased due to higher processing costs and merchant fee increases.
  • Advertising and marketing increased, driven by business development.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Management is focused on strategic balance sheet management with a concentration on controlled loan growth and maintaining strong levels of liquidity.
  • Total assets were $17.19 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a $119.18 million increase compared to $17.07 billion at June 30, 2024. Total assets increased $507.66 million, or 3.04%, from $16.68 billion at September 30, 2023.
  • Loans held for investment declined $39.23 million, or 0.34%, compared to the linked quarter but increased $239.55 million, or 2.14%, compared to prior year. There were declines in several loan categories from the linked quarter, with the most significant decline in the real estate construction and development category.   The Company continued to maintain strong credit discipline throughout the period.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $76.27 million, or 40.56%, compared to prior year and $63.56 million, or 31.66%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by the increase in production.
  • Total deposits increased $482.37 million, or 3.48%, primarily in interest-bearing demand and time deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $90.58 million, or 2.52% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $177.23 million, or 3.99%, compared to prior year and $36.15 million, or 0.84%, compared to the linked quarter, primarily in commercial and escrow accounts.
  • Total borrowings decreased $116.22 million, or 28.55%, compared to third quarter 2023 and $4.35 million, or 1.47%, compared to the linked quarter. Short-term FHLB advances were zero at each of September 30, 2024, and the linked quarter end, compared to $100 million at September 30, 2023.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.60 billion compared to $2.49 billion at June 30, 2024 and $2.54 billion at September 30, 2023. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at September 30, 2024 was 3.1 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $110.62 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $172.93 million at June 30, 2024 and $238.52 million at September 30, 2023, with the changes in fair value due to the change in interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $11.41 billion at September 30, 2024, $11.45 billion June 30, 2024, and $11.17 billion at September 30, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets were $7.47 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $7.88 million, or 0.05%, at September 30, 2023, and $7.16 million, or 0.04%, in the linked quarter end.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at September 30, 2024, September 30, 2023, and the linked quarter end.
  • Foreclosed property consisted of $884 thousand in repossessed autos at September 30, 2024, compared to $276 thousand in other real estate owned and $490 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $766 thousand in foreclosed property at September 30, 2023.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $14.36 billion compared to $14.27 billion at June 30, 2024 and $13.88 billion at September 30, 2023.
  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 79.46% compared to 80.24% at June 30, 2024 and 80.49% at September 30, 2023.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.71% of total deposits at September 30, 2024 compared to 30.15% at June 30, 2024 and 32.02% at September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined $177.23 million, or 3.99%, compared to September 30, 2023, and $36.15 million, or 0.84%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings were $290.82 million compared to $295.17 million at June 30, 2024 and $407.03 million at September 30, 2023.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.63%(1).
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.38%(1).
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.75%(1).
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.53% (1) .
  • Book value per common share was $28.59 compared to $27.62 at June 30, 2024 and $26.28 at September 30, 2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $21.65 compared to $20.65 at June 30, 2024 and $19.28 at September 30, 2023.

(1) Preliminary.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Now celebrating 25 years, TowneBank operates 50 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.19 billion as of September 30, 2024, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the recent bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to close the transaction with Village Bank when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; our integration of Village Bank's business to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption following the Village Bank transaction, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
Income and Performance Ratios:                  
  Total revenue $ 174,518     $ 174,970     $ 167,102     $ 155,546     $ 172,864  
  Net income   43,126       43,039       35,127       28,545       44,745  
  Net income available to common shareholders   42,949       42,856       34,687       28,804       44,862  
  Net income per common share - diluted   0.57       0.57       0.46       0.39       0.60  
  Book value per common share   28.59       27.62       27.33       27.24       26.28  
  Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP)   21.65       20.65       20.31       20.28       19.28  
  Return on average assets   1.00 %     1.01 %     0.83 %     0.68 %     1.06 %
  Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP)   1.09 %     1.11 %     0.92 %     0.77 %     1.17 %
  Return on average equity   8.12 %     8.43 %     6.84 %     5.75 %     8.96 %
  Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP)   11.42 %     12.03 %     9.87 %     8.53 %     12.97 %
  Return on average common equity   8.18 %     8.49 %     6.89 %     5.79 %     9.04 %
  Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP)   11.54 %     12.16 %     9.98 %     8.62 %     13.11 %
  Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue   35.66 %     37.68 %     38.23 %     30.74 %     34.60 %
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):                  
  Common equity tier 1   12.63 %     12.43 %     12.20 %     12.18 %     12.19 %
  Tier 1   12.75 %     12.55 %     12.32 %     12.29 %     12.31 %
  Total   15.53 %     15.34 %     15.10 %     15.06 %     15.09 %
  Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.38 %     10.25 %     10.15 %     10.17 %     10.06 %
Asset Quality:                  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 18.70x   19.08x   18.01x   18.48x   17.60x
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans   1.08 %     1.10 %     1.10 %     1.12 %     1.12 %
  Nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %
  Nonperforming assets to period end assets   0.04 %     0.04 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.05 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.02 %     %     0.02 %     %   (0.04 )%
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 677     $ (19 )   $ 520     $ 68     $ (1,074 )
                     
  Nonperforming loans $ 6,588     $ 6,582     $ 6,987     $ 6,843     $ 7,110  
  Foreclosed property   884       581       780       908       766  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 7,472     $ 7,163     $ 7,767     $ 7,751     $ 7,876  
  Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 510     $ 368     $ 323     $ 735     $ 970  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 123,191     $ 125,552     $ 125,835     $ 126,461     $ 125,159  
Mortgage Banking:                  
  Loans originated, mortgage $ 421,571     $ 430,398     $ 289,191     $ 302,616     $ 348,387  
  Loans originated, joint venture   176,612       196,583       135,197       126,332       172,021  
  Total loans originated $ 598,182     $ 626,981     $ 424,388     $ 428,948     $ 520,408  
  Number of loans originated   1,637       1,700       1,247       1,237       1,487  
  Number of originators   159       169       176       181       192  
  Purchase %   91.49 %     94.85 %     95.66 %     95.06 %     95.96 %
  Loans sold $ 526,998     $ 605,134     $ 410,895     $ 468,014     $ 567,291  
  Rate lock asset $ 1,548     $ 1,930     $ 1,681     $ 895     $ 1,348  
  Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated   3.28 %     3.28 %     3.34 %     3.06 %     3.17 %
Other Ratios:                  
  Net interest margin   2.90 %     2.86 %     2.72 %     2.83 %     2.95 %
  Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)   2.93 %     2.89 %     2.75 %     2.86 %     2.98 %
  Average earning assets/total average assets   90.43 %     90.36 %     90.52 %     90.48 %     90.73 %
  Average loans/average deposits   80.07 %     80.80 %     81.48 %     80.72 %     80.75 %
  Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits   30.19 %     30.06 %     30.25 %     31.69 %     33.50 %
  Period end equity/period end total assets   12.58 %     12.24 %     12.24 %     12.21 %     11.90 %
  Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   70.93 %     68.98 %     73.25 %     76.17 %     66.21 %
  (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.            


 
TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Investment Securities             % Change
  Q3   Q3   Q2   Q3 24 vs.   Q3 24 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   2024       2023       2024     Q3 23   Q2 24
U.S. agency securities $ 291,814     $ 300,161     $ 281,934     (2.78 )%   3.50 %
U.S. Treasury notes   28,655       26,721       27,701     7.24 %   3.44 %
Municipal securities   455,722       484,587       442,474     (5.96 )%   2.99 %
Trust preferred and other corporate securities   91,525       74,024       88,228     23.64 %   3.74 %
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA   1,496,631       1,079,303       1,411,883     38.67 %   6.00 %
Allowance for credit losses   (1,171 )     (1,343 )     (1,541 )   (12.81 )%   (24.01 )%
Total $ 2,363,176     $ 1,963,453     $ 2,250,679     20.36 %   5.00 %
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements            
Total gross unrealized gains $ 6,703     $ 475     $ 1,983     1,311.16 %   238.02 %
Total gross unrealized losses   (117,319 )     (238,993 )     (174,911 )   (50.91 )%   (32.93 )%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (110,616 )   $ (238,518 )   $ (172,928 )   (53.62 )%   (36.03 )%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost                  
U.S. agency securities $ 102,428     $ 101,659     $ 102,234     0.76 %   0.19 %
U.S. Treasury notes   96,942       433,015       97,171     (77.61 )%   (0.24 )%
Municipal securities   5,342       5,249       5,318     1.77 %   0.45 %
Trust preferred corporate securities   2,133       2,185       2,147     (2.38 )%   (0.65 )%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs   5,577       5,746       5,618     (2.94 )%   (0.73 )%
Allowance for credit losses   (77 )     (85 )     (79 )   (9.41 )%   (2.53 )%
Total $ 212,345     $ 547,769     $ 212,409     (61.23 )%   (0.03 )%
                   
Total gross unrealized gains $ 323     $ 82     $ 175     293.90 %   84.57 %
Total gross unrealized losses   (7,929 )     (23,505 )     (12,880 )   (66.27 )%   (38.44 )%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ (7,606 )   $ (23,423 )   $ (12,705 )   (67.53 )%   (40.13 )%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities $ (118,222 )   $ (261,941 )   $ (185,633 )   (54.87 )%   (36.31 )%
              % Change
Loans Held For Investment Q3   Q3   Q2   Q3 24 vs.   Q3 24 vs.
    2024       2023       2024     Q3 23   Q2 24
Real estate - construction and development $ 1,118,669     $ 1,325,976     $ 1,190,768     (15.63 )%   (6.05 )%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   1,655,345       1,686,888       1,673,582     (1.87 )%   (1.09 )%
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied   3,179,699       3,025,985       3,155,958     5.08 %   0.75 %
Real estate - multifamily   750,906       542,611       682,537     38.39 %   10.02 %
Residential 1-4 family   1,891,216       1,818,843       1,887,420     3.98 %   0.20 %
HELOC   408,565       371,861       408,273     9.87 %   0.07 %
Commercial and industrial business (C&I)   1,256,511       1,237,524       1,297,538     1.53 %   (3.16 )%
Government   521,681       523,456       517,954     (0.34 )%   0.72 %
Indirect   546,887       548,621       558,216     (0.32 )%   (2.03 )%
Consumer loans and other   83,039       91,206       79,501     (8.95 )%   4.45 %
Total $ 11,412,518     $ 11,172,971     $ 11,451,747     2.14 %   (0.34 )%
                   
              % Change
Deposits Q3   Q3   Q2   Q3 24 vs.   Q3 24 vs.
    2024       2023       2024     Q3 23   Q2 24
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,267,628     $ 4,444,861     $ 4,303,773     (3.99 )%   (0.84 )%
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts   6,990,103       6,764,415       6,940,086     3.34 %   0.72 %
Savings   319,970       350,031       312,881     (8.59 )%   2.27 %
Certificates of deposits   2,785,469       2,321,498       2,715,848     19.99 %   2.56 %
Total   14,363,170       13,880,805       14,272,588     3.48 %   0.63 %


 
TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)
Assets:                                  
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs)		 $ 11,419,428     $ 156,610     5.46 %   $ 11,471,669     $ 155,374     5.45 %   $ 11,169,924     $ 144,457     5.13 %
Taxable investment securities   2,376,102       20,940     3.53 %     2,368,476       21,671     3.66 %     2,373,731       18,645     3.14 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   168,768       1,686     4.00 %     156,503       1,521     3.89 %     206,639       1,993     3.86 %
Total securities   2,544,870       22,626     3.56 %     2,524,979       23,192     3.67 %     2,580,370       20,638     3.20 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,226,445       15,249     4.95 %     1,182,816       14,512     4.93 %     1,230,582       15,031     4.85 %
Mortgage loans held for sale   208,513       3,247     6.23 %     165,392       2,945     7.12 %     227,426       3,928     6.91 %
Total earning assets   15,399,256       197,732     5.11 %     15,344,856       196,023     5.14 %     15,208,302       184,054     4.80 %
Less: allowance for loan losses   (125,331 )             (126,792 )             (125,553 )        
Total nonearning assets   1,754,216               1,764,418               1,680,110          
Total assets $ 17,028,141             $ 16,982,482             $ 16,762,859          
Liabilities and Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits                                  
Demand and money market $ 6,917,622     $ 48,896     2.81 %   $ 6,896,176     $ 48,161     2.81 %   $ 6,605,853     $ 41,381     2.49 %
Savings   315,338       842     1.06 %     317,774       845     1.07 %     356,116       938     1.05 %
Certificates of deposit   2,723,437       32,390     4.73 %     2,715,615       33,017     4.89 %     2,236,102       21,852     3.88 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   9,956,397       82,128     3.28 %     9,929,565       82,023     3.32 %     9,198,071       64,171     2.77 %
Borrowings   33,867       (25 )   (0.29 )%     100,165       1,627     6.43 %     299,105       3,382     4.42 %
Subordinated debt, net   256,309       2,237     3.49 %     256,093       2,236     3.49 %     255,446       2,245     3.52 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   10,246,573       84,340     3.27 %     10,285,823       85,886     3.36 %     9,752,622       69,798     2.84 %
Demand deposits   4,305,783               4,267,590               4,633,856          
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   370,736               383,447               389,912          
Total liabilities   14,923,092               14,936,860               14,776,390          
Shareholders’ equity   2,105,049               2,045,622               1,986,469          
Total liabilities and equity $ 17,028,141             $ 16,982,482             $ 16,762,859          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)     $ 113,392             $ 110,137             $ 114,256      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment       (1,110 )             (1,089 )             (1,198 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)     $ 112,282             $ 109,048             $ 113,058      
                                   
Interest rate spread (2)(4)         1.84 %           1.78 %           1.96 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       2.18 %           2.25 %           1.82 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)       2.93 %           2.89 %           2.98 %
Total cost of deposits         2.29 %           2.32 %           1.84 %
                                   
(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.


 
TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)
Assets:                      
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 11,423,458     $ 463,794     5.42 %   $ 11,159,329     $ 417,808     5.01 %
Taxable investment securities   2,395,007       61,327     3.41 %     2,420,634       52,656     2.90 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   162,294       4,756     3.91 %     201,535       5,883     3.89 %
Total securities   2,557,301       66,083     3.45 %     2,622,169       58,539     2.98 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,192,319       43,995     4.93 %     1,179,952       40,168     4.55 %
Mortgage loans held for sale   163,755       7,908     6.44 %     168,822       8,079     6.38 %
Total earning assets   15,336,833       581,780     5.07 %     15,130,272       524,594     4.64 %
Less: allowance for loan losses   (126,508 )             (120,420 )        
Total nonearning assets   1,748,215               1,637,952          
Total assets $ 16,958,540             $ 16,647,804          
Liabilities and Equity:                      
Interest-bearing deposits                      
Demand and money market $ 6,880,752     $ 145,042     2.82 %   $ 6,349,422     $ 96,742     2.04 %
Savings   320,696       2,569     1.07 %     376,282       2,676     0.95 %
Certificates of deposit   2,674,509       94,928     4.74 %     1,964,718       47,358     3.22 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   9,875,957       242,539     3.28 %     8,690,422       146,776     2.26 %
Borrowings   115,171       4,679     5.34 %     505,856       17,644     4.60 %
Subordinated debt, net   256,094       6,710     3.49 %     253,612       6,650     3.50 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   10,247,222       253,928     3.31 %     9,449,890       171,070     2.42 %
Demand deposits   4,265,971               4,873,945          
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   381,547               353,459          
Total liabilities   14,894,740               14,677,294          
Shareholders’ equity   2,063,800               1,970,510          
Total liabilities and equity $ 16,958,540             $ 16,647,804          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4)     $ 327,852             $ 353,524      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                    
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment       (3,304 )             (3,477 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)     $ 324,548             $ 350,047      
                       
Interest rate spread (2)(4)         1.76 %           2.22 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       2.21 %           1.51 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)       2.86 %           3.12 %
Total cost of deposits         2.29 %           1.45 %
                       
(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.


 
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
   
     
  September 30,   December 31,
    2024       2023  
  (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 131,068     $ 85,584  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB   1,061,596       939,356  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   103,400       103,417  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   1,296,064       1,128,357  
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,474,963 and $2,292,963, and allowance for credit losses of $1,171 and $1,498 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   2,363,176       2,129,342  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $204,816 and $462,656 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   212,422       477,592  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (77 )     (84 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   212,345       477,508  
Other equity securities   12,681       13,792  
FHLB stock   12,134       21,372  
Total Securities   2,600,336       2,642,014  
Mortgage loans held for sale   264,320       149,987  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs   11,412,518       11,329,021  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (123,191 )     (126,461 )
Net Loans   11,289,327       11,202,560  
Premises and equipment, net   365,764       337,598  
Goodwill   457,619       456,335  
Other intangible assets, net   63,265       64,634  
BOLI   279,325       277,445  
Other assets   572,000       576,109  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,188,020     $ 16,835,039  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,267,628     $ 4,342,701  
Interest-bearing:      
Demand and money market accounts   6,990,103       6,757,619  
Savings   319,970       336,492  
Certificates of deposit   2,785,469       2,456,394  
Total Deposits   14,363,170       13,893,206  
Advances from the FHLB   3,405       203,958  
Subordinated debt, net   256,444       255,796  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   30,970       32,826  
Total Borrowings   290,819       492,580  
Other liabilities   371,316       393,375  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   15,025,305       14,779,161  
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000          
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;      
75,068,662 and 74,893,462 shares issued at      
September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   125,139       124,847  
Capital surplus   1,117,279       1,112,761  
Retained earnings   985,343       921,126  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:      
1,056,823 and 1,004,717 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   (22,224 )     (20,813 )
Deferred compensation trust   22,224       20,813  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (81,482 )     (118,762 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   2,146,279       2,039,972  
Noncontrolling interest   16,436       15,906  
TOTAL EQUITY   2,162,715       2,055,878  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,188,020     $ 16,835,039  
 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
INTEREST INCOME:              
Loans, including fees $ 155,792     $ 143,605     $ 461,316     $ 415,351  
Investment securities   22,334       20,292       65,257       57,519  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold   15,249       15,031       43,995       40,168  
Mortgage loans held for sale   3,247       3,928       7,908       8,079  
Total interest income   196,622       182,856       578,476       521,117  
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Deposits   82,128       64,171       242,539       146,776  
Advances from the FHLB   29       3,438       3,408       16,838  
Subordinated debt, net   2,237       2,245       6,710       6,650  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   (54 )     (56 )     1,271       806  
Total interest expense   84,340       69,798       253,928       171,070  
Net interest income   112,282       113,058       324,548       350,047  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   (1,100 )     1,007       (2,154 )     16,232  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   113,382       112,051       326,702       333,815  
NONINTEREST INCOME:              
Residential mortgage banking income, net   11,786       10,648       35,685       31,380  
Insurance commissions and related income, net   25,727       23,777       75,297       69,098  
Property management income, net   11,221       12,800       42,306       40,433  
Real estate brokerage income, net         (63 )           3,562  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,117       2,823       9,548       8,577  
Credit card merchant fees, net   1,830       2,006       5,042       5,232  
Investment commissions, net   2,835       2,363       7,759       6,581  
BOLI   1,886       1,814       6,966       5,196  
Gain on sale of equity investment   20       554       20       9,386  
Other income   3,814       3,084       9,345       9,083  
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities               74        
Total noninterest income   62,236       59,806       192,042       188,528  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:              
Salaries and employee benefits   72,123       67,258       214,849       204,124  
Occupancy   9,351       9,027       28,490       27,579  
Furniture and equipment   4,657       4,100       13,769       12,733  
Amortization - intangibles   3,130       3,610       9,675       10,744  
Software   6,790       6,130       19,947       17,922  
Data processing   4,701       4,140       13,223       11,504  
Professional fees   4,720       2,770       11,689       8,948  
Advertising and marketing   4,162       3,653       12,268       12,012  
Other expenses   17,266       17,014       52,565       61,762  
Total noninterest expense   126,900       117,702       376,475       367,328  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest   48,718       54,155       142,269       155,015  
Provision for income tax expense   5,592       9,410       20,977       28,424  
Net income $ 43,126     $ 44,745     $ 121,292     $ 126,591  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   (177 )     117       (800 )     (1,680 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 42,949     $ 44,862     $ 120,492     $ 124,911  
Per common share information              
Basic earnings $ 0.57     $ 0.60     $ 1.61     $ 1.67  
Diluted earnings $ 0.57     $ 0.60     $ 1.61     $ 1.67  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.75     $ 0.73  


 
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
                   
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)   (unaudited)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 131,068     $ 140,028     $ 75,802     $ 85,584     $ 83,949  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB   1,061,596       1,062,115       926,635       939,356       1,029,276  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   103,400       99,303       98,673       103,417       102,527  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   1,296,064       1,301,446       1,101,110       1,128,357       1,215,752  
Securities available for sale   2,363,176       2,250,679       2,204,101       2,129,342       1,963,453  
Securities held to maturity   212,422       212,488       312,510       477,592       547,854  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (77 )     (79 )     (82 )     (84 )     (85 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   212,345       212,409       312,428       477,508       547,769  
Other equity securities   12,681       13,566       13,661       13,792       14,062  
FHLB stock   12,134       12,134       12,139       21,372       16,634  
Total Securities   2,600,336       2,488,788       2,542,329       2,642,014       2,541,918  
Mortgage loans held for sale   264,320       200,762       150,727       149,987       188,048  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs   11,412,518       11,451,747       11,452,343       11,329,021       11,172,971  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (123,191 )     (125,552 )     (125,835 )     (126,461 )     (125,159 )
Net Loans   11,289,327       11,326,195       11,326,508       11,202,560       11,047,812  
Premises and equipment, net   365,764       340,348       342,569       337,598       335,522  
Goodwill   457,619       457,619       457,619       456,335       456,684  
Other intangible assets, net   63,265       65,460       68,758       64,634       67,496  
BOLI   279,325       277,434       279,293       277,445       275,240  
Other assets   572,000       610,791       615,324       576,109       551,884  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,188,020     $ 17,068,843     $ 16,884,237     $ 16,835,039     $ 16,680,356  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,267,628     $ 4,303,773     $ 4,194,132     $ 4,342,701     $ 4,444,861  
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts   6,990,103       6,940,086       6,916,701       6,757,619       6,764,415  
Savings   319,970       312,881       326,179       336,492       350,031  
Certificates of deposit   2,785,469       2,715,848       2,689,062       2,456,394       2,321,498  
Total Deposits   14,363,170       14,272,588       14,126,074       13,893,206       13,880,805  
Advances from the FHLB   3,405       3,591       3,775       203,958       104,139  
Subordinated debt, net   256,444       256,227       256,011       255,796       255,580  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   30,970       35,351       31,198       32,826       47,315  
Total Borrowings   290,819       295,169       290,984       492,580       407,034  
Other liabilities   371,316       411,770       401,307       393,375       408,305  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   15,025,305       14,979,527       14,818,365       14,779,161       14,696,144  
                   
Preferred stock                            
Common stock, $1.667 par value   125,139       125,090       125,009       124,847       124,837  
Capital surplus   1,117,279       1,115,759       1,114,038       1,112,761       1,111,152  
Retained earnings   985,343       961,162       937,065       921,126       911,042  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost   (22,224 )     (22,756 )     (20,915 )     (20,813 )     (20,740 )
Deferred compensation trust   22,224       22,756       20,915       20,813       20,740  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (81,482 )     (129,224 )     (126,586 )     (118,762 )     (179,043 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   2,146,279       2,072,787       2,049,526       2,039,972       1,967,988  
Noncontrolling interest   16,436       16,529       16,346       15,906       16,224  
TOTAL EQUITY   2,162,715       2,089,316       2,065,872       2,055,878       1,984,212  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,188,020     $ 17,068,843     $ 16,884,237     $ 16,835,039     $ 16,680,356  


 
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
   
   
  Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
INTEREST INCOME:                  
Loans, including fees $ 155,792     $ 154,549     $ 150,974     $ 146,810     $ 143,605  
Investment securities   22,334       22,928       19,996       20,464       20,292  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold   15,249       14,512       14,234       13,967       15,031  
Mortgage loans held for sale   3,247       2,945       1,716       2,886       3,928  
Total interest income   196,622       194,934       186,920       184,127       182,856  
INTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Deposits   82,128       82,023       78,388       73,200       64,171  
Advances from the FHLB   29       942       2,438       917       3,438  
Subordinated debt, net   2,237       2,236       2,236       2,236       2,245  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   (54 )     685       640       41       (56 )
Total interest expense   84,340       85,886       83,702       76,394       69,798  
Net interest income   112,282       109,048       103,218       107,733       113,058  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   (1,100 )     (177 )     (877 )     2,446       1,007  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   113,382       109,225       104,095       105,287       112,051  
NONINTEREST INCOME:                  
Residential mortgage banking income, net   11,786       13,422       10,477       8,035       10,648  
Insurance commissions and related income, net   25,727       24,031       25,539       21,207       23,777  
Property management income, net   11,221       14,312       16,773       7,358       12,800  
Real estate brokerage income, net                     (32 )     (63 )
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,117       3,353       3,079       3,056       2,823  
Credit card merchant fees, net   1,830       1,662       1,551       1,476       2,006  
Investment commissions, net   2,835       2,580       2,343       2,380       2,363  
BOLI   1,886       3,238       1,842       2,206       1,814  
Other income   3,834       3,324       2,206       2,127       3,638  
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities               74              
Total noninterest income   62,236       65,922       63,884       47,813       59,806  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   72,123       71,349       71,377       66,035       67,258  
Occupancy   9,351       9,717       9,422       9,308       9,027  
Furniture and equipment   4,657       4,634       4,478       4,445       4,100  
Amortization - intangibles   3,130       3,298       3,246       3,411       3,610  
Software   6,790       7,056       6,100       6,743       6,130  
Data processing   4,701       4,606       3,916       3,529       4,140  
Professional fees   4,720       3,788       3,180       3,339       2,770  
Advertising and marketing   4,162       3,524       4,582       3,377       3,653  
Other expenses   17,266       16,012       19,290       21,708       17,014  
Total noninterest expense   126,900       123,984       125,591       121,895       117,702  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest   48,718       51,163       42,388       31,205       54,155  
Provision for income tax expense   5,592       8,124       7,261       2,660       9,410  
Net income   43,126       43,039       35,127       28,545       44,745  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   (177 )     (183 )     (440 )     259       117  
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 42,949     $ 42,856     $ 34,687     $ 28,804     $ 44,862  
Per common share information                  
Basic earnings $ 0.57     $ 0.57     $ 0.46     $ 0.39     $ 0.60  
Diluted earnings $ 0.57     $ 0.57     $ 0.46     $ 0.39     $ 0.60  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   74,940,827       74,925,877       74,816,420       74,773,335       74,750,294  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   75,141,661       75,037,955       74,979,501       74,793,557       74,765,515  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25  
                   


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   YTD 2024 over 2023
    2024       2023       2024       2024       2023     Amount   Percent
Revenue                          
Net interest income $ 111,569     $ 112,189     $ 108,029     $ 322,280     $ 349,165     $ (26,885 )   (7.70 )%
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,117       2,823       3,352       9,548       8,577       971     11.32 %
Credit card merchant fees   1,830       2,006       1,662       5,042       5,232       (190 )   (3.63 )%
Investment commissions, net   2,835       2,363       2,580       7,759       6,581       1,178     17.90 %
Other income   4,828       4,224       4,840       13,096       12,012       1,084     9.02 %
Subtotal   12,610       11,416       12,434       35,445       32,402       3,043     9.39 %
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities                     74             74     N/M
Total noninterest income   12,610       11,416       12,434       35,519       32,402       3,117     9.62 %
Total revenue   124,179       123,605       120,463       357,799       381,567       (23,768 )   (6.23 )%
                           
Provision for credit losses   (1,043 )     1,206      