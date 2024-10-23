SOLOWIN HOLDINGS Announces New Equity Research Report from Diamond Equity Research

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: SWIN) (“SOLOWIN” or the “Company”), a securities brokerage company that offers comprehensive financial services primarily to Chinese investors globally, today announced the release of a new research report from Diamond Equity Research, an issuer sponsored equity research firm focused on small capitalization companies, covering the Company’s ordinary shares.

The Company has worked with Diamond Equity Research to perform independent research that will create greater awareness and exposure in the investment community for the Company’s comprehensive financial services. The new report is available at https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e6dc93a4-4889-4bb6-a8e2-97c15cafd474 .

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a Hong Kong based financial services firm providing a comprehensive one-stop solution for high-net-worth and institutional investors worldwide. Spanning both traditional and virtual assets, Solowin's offerings include investment banking, wealth management, asset management, and Web3 solutions, tailored to support the next generation of investors. Solowin's wholly owned subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited ("Solomon JFZ"), is one of Hong Kong's first batch regulated virtual asset service providers. Its advanced electronic platform, Solomon VA+, is Hong Kong's first app to integrate traditional and virtual asset trading with wealth management services.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://solowin.io

Or investor relationship website at http://ir.solomonwin.com.hk

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is an equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms. For more information, please visit www.diamondequityresearch.com .

