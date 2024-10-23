Submit Release
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

  • Third quarter comparable store sales growth of 1.5%
  • 6% increase in third quarter diluted earnings per share to $11.41
  • $2.4 billion net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

3rd Quarter Financial Results
Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “Our comparable store sales increased 1.5% in the third quarter, as we faced broad-based consumer pressures and a soft demand environment on both the professional and DIY sides of our business. While our third quarter results were below our expectations, we are pleased with our Team’s unwavering dedication to our customers and their ability to still deliver positive comparable store sales results in tough conditions, on top of the robust 8.7% and 7.6% increases we generated in the third quarter the last two years. We are also pleased to have generated another strong quarter of sales growth in our professional business, where we continue to gain market share. We remain very confident in the strength of the long-term, core drivers of demand in our industry, as well as our Team’s ability to outpace the market. I would like to express my appreciation to our over 92,000 Team Members for their unrelenting hard work and commitment to providing industry-leading service to our customers.”

Sales for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, increased $161 million, or 4%, to $4.36 billion from $4.20 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the third quarter increased 4% to $2.25 billion (or 51.6% of sales) from $2.16 billion (or 51.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the third quarter increased 7% to $1.35 billion (or 31.0% of sales) from $1.26 billion (or 30.1% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the third quarter was $897 million (or 20.5% of sales), which was flat compared to $897 million (or 21.3% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, increased $16 million, or 2%, to $665 million (or 15.2% of sales) from $650 million (or 15.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter increased 6% to $11.41 on 58 million shares versus $10.72 on 61 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Year-to-Date Financial Results
Mr. Beckham concluded, “We are tightening our full-year comparable store sales guidance from a range of 2.0% to 4.0% to a range of 2.0% to 3.0%, to reflect our performance so far this year and expectations for the remainder of 2024. We remain very confident in Team O’Reilly and their ability to consistently execute our proven dual market strategy and gain market share by relentlessly focusing on providing the highest levels of service in the industry, supported by best-in-class parts availability.”

Sales for the first nine months of 2024 increased $633 million, or 5%, to $12.61 billion from $11.98 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2024 increased 5% to $6.45 billion (or 51.2% of sales) from $6.14 billion (or 51.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the first nine months of 2024 increased 7% to $3.94 billion (or 31.2% of sales) from $3.67 billion (or 30.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first nine months of 2024 increased 2% to $2.51 billion (or 19.9% of sales) from $2.47 billion (or 20.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the first nine months of 2024 increased $41 million, or 2%, to $1.84 billion (or 14.6% of sales) from $1.79 billion (or 15.0% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first nine months of 2024 increased 7% to $31.14 on 59 million shares versus $29.20 on 61 million shares for the same period one year ago.

3rd Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results
Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 1.5% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on top of 8.7% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 2.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, on top of 9.4% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program
During the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 0.5 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,084.28, for a total investment of $541 million. During the first nine months of 2024, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,038.32, for a total investment of $1.60 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $16.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.1 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,170.55, for a total investment of $70 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 95.7 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $259.72, for a total aggregate investment of $24.85 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $898 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Updated Full-Year 2024 Guidance
The table below outlines the Company’s updated guidance for selected full-year 2024 financial data:

       For the Year Ending
    December 31, 2024
Net, new store openings   190 to 200
Comparable store sales   2.0% to 3.0%
Total revenue   $16.6 billion to $16.8 billion
Gross profit as a percentage of sales   51.0% to 51.5%
Operating income as a percentage of sales   19.4% to 19.9%
Effective income tax rate   21.8%
Diluted earnings per share (1)   $40.60 to $41.10
Net cash provided by operating activities   $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion
Capital expenditures   $900 million to $1.0 billion
Free cash flow (2)   $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion
     

(1)   Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.
(2)   Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

    For the Year Ending
(in millions)   December 31, 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 2,730   to   $ 3,140
Less: Capital expenditures     900   to     1,000
  Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments     30   to     40
Free cash flow   $ 1,800   to   $ 2,100


Non-GAAP Information
This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 560004. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, October 23, 2025.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of September 30, 2024, the Company operated 6,291 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “guidance,” “target,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

   
For further information contact: Investor Relations Contacts
  Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142
  Eric Bird (417) 868-4259
   
  Media Contact
  Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709


 
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
                   
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2023
       (Unaudited)      (Unaudited)      (Note)
Assets                  
Current assets:                  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 115,613     $ 82,664     $ 279,132  
Accounts receivable, net     401,950       399,654       375,049  
Amounts receivable from suppliers     154,300       156,727       140,443  
Inventory     4,913,237       4,631,511       4,658,367  
Other current assets     113,187       107,156       105,311  
Total current assets     5,698,287       5,377,712       5,558,302  
                   
Property and equipment, at cost     8,969,137       8,136,342       8,312,367  
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization     3,532,755       3,248,165       3,275,387  
Net property and equipment     5,436,382       4,888,177       5,036,980  
                   
Operating lease, right-of-use assets     2,269,929       2,213,884       2,200,554  
Goodwill     997,226       895,399       897,696  
Other assets, net     175,698       176,666       179,463  
Total assets   $ 14,577,522     $ 13,551,838     $ 13,872,995  
                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit                  
Current liabilities:                  
Accounts payable   $ 6,359,619     $ 6,199,816     $ 6,091,700  
Self-insurance reserves     123,505       128,892       128,548  
Accrued payroll     141,361       124,040       138,122  
Accrued benefits and withholdings     201,351       170,550       174,650  
Income taxes payable     206,776       325,693       7,860  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     408,571       385,942       389,536  
Other current liabilities     743,982       496,149       730,937  
Total current liabilities     8,185,165       7,831,082       7,661,353  
                   
Long-term debt     5,359,810       5,102,350       5,570,125  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     1,938,162       1,895,991       1,881,344  
Deferred income taxes     325,869       282,894       295,471  
Other liabilities     207,580       199,990       203,980  
                   
Shareholders’ equity (deficit):                  
Common stock, $0.01 par value:                  
Authorized shares – 245,000,000                  
Issued and outstanding shares –                  
57,838,920 as of September 30, 2024,                  
59,621,138 as of September 30, 2023, and                  
59,072,792 as of December 31, 2023     578       596       591  
Additional paid-in capital     1,449,447       1,341,163       1,352,275  
Retained deficit     (2,875,955 )     (3,132,517 )     (3,131,532 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (13,134 )     30,289       39,388  
Total shareholders’ deficit     (1,439,064 )     (1,760,469 )     (1,739,278 )
                   
Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit   $ 14,577,522     $ 13,551,838     $ 13,872,995  
                         

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2023, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


 
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
                         
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    September 30, 
       2024        2023        2024        2023  
Sales   $ 4,364,437     $ 4,203,380     $ 12,612,878     $ 11,980,235  
Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses     2,113,212       2,042,917       6,159,421       5,842,861  
Gross profit     2,251,225       2,160,463       6,453,457       6,137,374  
                         
Selling, general and administrative expenses     1,354,497       1,263,241       3,940,950       3,669,734  
Operating income     896,728       897,222       2,512,507       2,467,640  
                         
Other income (expense):                        
Interest expense     (55,166 )     (51,361 )     (167,145 )     (145,520 )
Interest income     2,055       1,292       5,239       2,920  
Other, net     4,304       (486 )     9,266       8,179  
Total other expense     (48,807 )     (50,555 )     (152,640 )     (134,421 )
                         
Income before income taxes     847,921       846,667       2,359,867       2,333,219  
Provision for income taxes     182,457       196,840       524,317       539,142  
Net income   $ 665,464     $ 649,827     $ 1,835,550     $ 1,794,077  
                         
Earnings per share-basic:                        
Earnings per share   $ 11.47     $ 10.82     $ 31.34     $ 29.46  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic     57,998       60,082       58,563       60,905  
                         
Earnings per share-assuming dilution:                        
Earnings per share   $ 11.41     $ 10.72     $ 31.14     $ 29.20  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution     58,335       60,590       58,942       61,445  


 
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
             
    For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 
    2024     2023  
Operating activities:            
Net income   $ 1,835,550     $ 1,794,077  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles     339,324       296,583  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs     4,870       3,597  
Deferred income taxes     8,536       35,982  
Share-based compensation programs     21,600       21,948  
Other     5,928       3,574  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     (9,175 )     (58,658 )
Inventory     (212,491 )     (263,896 )
Accounts payable     252,454       315,910  
Income taxes payable     198,780       353,366  
Other     (20,287 )     15,172  
Net cash provided by operating activities     2,425,089       2,517,655  
             
Investing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (732,916 )     (753,958 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     10,268       10,461  
Investment in tax credit equity investments           (4,150 )
Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (160,960 )     (2,126 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (883,608 )     (749,773 )
             
Financing activities:            
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility     30,000       3,227,000  
Payments on revolving credit facility     (30,000 )     (3,227,000 )
Net (payments) proceeds of commercial paper     (706,850 )     1,025,075  
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt     498,910        
Principal payments on long-term debt           (300,000 )
Payment of debt issuance costs     (3,900 )     (39 )
Repurchases of common stock     (1,604,509 )     (2,590,980 )
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock     112,825       71,604  
Other     (569 )     (354 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (1,704,093 )     (1,794,694 )
             
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     (907 )     893  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (163,519 )     (25,919 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period     279,132       108,583  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period   $ 115,613     $ 82,664  
             
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:            
Income taxes paid   $ 419,331     $ 147,128  
Interest paid, net of capitalized interest     139,228       127,085  


 
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
                   
    For the Twelve Months Ended
    September 30, 
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR:   2024   2023
(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)                
GAAP debt   $ 5,359,810     $ 5,102,350  
Add: Letters of credit     127,234       111,732  
  Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs     30,190       27,650  
  Six-times rent expense     2,664,996       2,507,928  
Adjusted debt   $ 8,182,230     $ 7,749,660  
                 
GAAP net income   $ 2,388,054     $ 2,322,649  
Add: Interest expense     223,293       187,851  
  Provision for income taxes     643,344       656,817  
  Depreciation and amortization     451,802       396,468  
  Share-based compensation expense     27,163       29,493  
  Rent expense (i)     444,166       417,988  
EBITDAR   $ 4,177,822     $ 4,011,266  
                 
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR     1.96       1.93  
                 

(i)   The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):

    For the Twelve Months Ended
    September 30,
    2024   2023
Total lease cost, per ASC 842   $ 530,689     $ 495,360  
Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance     86,523       77,372  
Rent expense   $ 444,166     $ 417,988  


    September 30, 
    2024   2023
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:                
Inventory turnover (1)     1.7     1.7
Average inventory per store (in thousands) (2)   $ 781   $ 758
Accounts payable to inventory (3)     129.4 %     133.9 %


      For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
      September 30,    September 30, 
      2024   2023   2024   2023
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):                                
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 772,015     $ 866,286     $ 2,425,089     $ 2,517,655  
Less: Capital expenditures     258,309       293,016       732,916       753,958  
  Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments     13,666       8,862       35,044       27,852  
  Investment in tax credit equity investments           1             4,150  
Free cash flow   $ 500,040     $ 564,407     $ 1,657,129     $ 1,731,695  


    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    September 30, 
       2024   2023      2024   2023
Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands):                              
Sales to do-it-yourself customers $ 2,215,640     $ 2,206,511     $ 6,366,670     $ 6,254,980  
Sales to professional service provider customers     2,032,376       1,914,884       5,901,820       5,480,212  
Other sales, sales adjustments, and sales from the acquired Vast Auto stores     116,421       81,985       344,388       245,043  
Total sales   $ 4,364,437     $ 4,203,380     $ 12,612,878     $ 11,980,235  


    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
    September 30,    September 30,    September 30, 
       2024     2023        2024     2023        2024     2023  
Store Count:                              
Beginning domestic store count   6,152     6,027     6,095     5,929     6,063     5,910  
New stores opened   35     36     92     136     125     156  
Stores closed               (2 )   (1 )   (3 )
Ending domestic store count   6,187     6,063     6,187     6,063     6,187     6,063  
                               
Beginning Mexico store count   69     44     62     42     48     28  
New stores opened   9     4     16     6     30     20  
Ending Mexico store count   78     48     78     48     78     48  
                               
Beginning Canada store count   23                      
Stores acquired           23         23      
New stores opened   3         3         3      
Ending Canada store count   26         26         26      
                               
Total ending store count   6,291     6,111     6,291     6,111     6,291     6,111  


    For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
    September 30,    September 30, 
       2024   2023   2024   2023
Store and Team Member Information:                                
Total employment     92,709       90,910                  
Square footage (in thousands) (4)     47,949       46,258                  
Sales per weighted-average square foot (4)(5)   $ 89.17     $ 89.99     $ 340.84     $ 339.76  
Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands) (4)(6)   $ 689     $ 683     $ 2,620     $ 2,564  
                                 

(1)   Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.
(2)   Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.
(3)   Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.
(4)   Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.
(5)   Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.
(6)   Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.


