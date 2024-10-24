CABS Circle of Care Awards Gala Celebrates Community and Caregivers

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, the Circle of Care Awards Gala, themed “Community in Motion: Moving Together for Better Health and Well-being, " occurred at Giando on the Water. This inspiring event showcased CABS's impactful work and highlighted their unwavering commitment to the communities they serve.The evening was filled with excitement as honorees accepted their awards, with caregivers expressing exceptional joy, especially when surprised by their recognition. The longevity awards were particularly touching, underscoring the dedication and passion of each caregiver. Ms. Juanita Daymon has been with CABS since 1998, Ms. Ana Rosa Lopez since 1990, Ms. Desiree Pilgrim since 1986, and Ms. Yolette Fils has provided care since 1984. The event also celebrated the longstanding relationship between caregiver Ms. Mary Victor and her client Patricia Reed, who had been together for sixteen years. This illustrates the deep bonds formed within the CABS family.CABS is renowned for hiring individuals who genuinely care for their clients and treat CABS as their second home. One caregiver shared, “I love what I do,” highlighting the heartfelt commitment that defines the organization.The evening's emcee, Toya Besley, a radio personality for 94.7 FM The Block, brought laughter and engagement to the event while facilitating fundraising opportunities. CABS, a non-profit organization, is committed to community care. It operates initiatives such as Thanksgiving food drives, a youth asthma program, and a vaccine program— and other efforts solely funded by CABS that set it apart from typical home care agencies.During the evening, CABS raised $4,915 for its community care projects. Donors participated in a lively auction paddle raise, showcasing their commitment to supporting vital services. CABS CEO Mrs. Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson shared her vision: “We come together to celebrate and invite you to rally behind our programs that make a real difference in the lives of so many. We are here to raise the essential funds that will help to bridge the gap between the care our clients deserve and the limitations of our current financial capacity.”Chairperson Mr. William Andrews reflected on CABS’s history, sharing, “This is what happens when people have dreams. Over 50 years ago, CABS started in Bedford-Stuyvesant with house workers. We knocked on people's doors, and with $25, we set up our non-profit and got everything going. We had people volunteer services, and to make it short, we sacrificed to help those who have been discarded. We have employed more than 25,000 people who didn't have jobs.” This legacy of service continues to drive CABS forward.Ms. Demosthenes-Atkinson further articulated the organization's mission: “Our mission is bold, our vision is clear, and our commitment is unwavering. Our home care services, care management programs, pediatric asthma interventions, vaccine equity partnership initiatives, and many others are more than just services—they are lifelines.”A heartfelt thank you to CABS' sponsors—Lamb Insurance, MetroPlusHealth, Customers Bank, NY Best Medical, Anthem, Anchor Group, Morgan Stanley, Health First, and Joe DeFino—for their invaluable support in making the event a resounding success.CABS also honored several community partners whose contributions have been vital to their mission. Mr. Garry Harvey received the Homecare Advocate Award, Ms. Nora Chaves (HealthFirst) was recognized with the Innovation Award, and Reverend Mullery Jean-Pierre (Beraca Baptist Church), Officer Rafik Patel (NYPD), and Roger Milliner (MetroPlus Health) were awarded the Community Partner recognition. Their efforts exemplify the community engagement and connections that CABS stands for.The evening concluded with laughter, dancing, and a powerful message that CABS has another 50+ years of impactful work in homes and the community. To support CABS in its mission, please visit CABS Health Network

