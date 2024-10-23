Attorney General Bonta Announces Awardees of 2024-2025 Tobacco Grant Program, Seizure of $1 Million of Illegal Flavored Tobacco Products

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the recipients of the California Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Proposition 56 Tobacco Grant Program. The grant recipients are 76 local government agencies located throughout the state, including law enforcement agencies, prosecuting agencies, public health departments, cities and counties that will receive more than $28.5 million to support their efforts to reduce illegal tobacco sales to underage youth. This year’s funding prioritized retail enforcement and education as part of Attorney General Bonta’s commitment to fighting the illegal sales and marketing of tobacco products to minors. Funded activities include "flavor ban" enforcement efforts, shoulder tap and minor decoy operations, retailer education programs, tobacco retail license inspections, task force coordination, training for officers on tobacco laws and ordinances, monitoring retailer compliance, and more.

The Attorney General also announced the results of Operation Up in Smoke, the DOJ’s first-ever statewide retail tobacco enforcement operation. The operation targeted and seized illegal flavored tobacco products at retail locations and cited retailers who sell these products to minors. Fourteen local agencies, who were current and past recipients of the DOJ Tobacco Grant program, and two other state agencies were part of this year’s operation.

“The alarming rise in youth exposure to nicotine, particularly though vaping and e-cigarette demands urgent and decisive action. At the California Department of Justice, we are doing just that and reaffirming our commitment to safeguarding youth from the harmful effects of nicotine products through strict enforcement,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Our enforcement operation shows firsthand how we crack down on the sale and distribution of illegal tobacco products. Funds from today’s grants to partners across the state will allow us to continue holding accountable those who break the law, and ensure a healthier, safer future for the next generation.”

“We look forward to our continued partnership with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Department of Justice to keep our community healthy and safe,” said Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz. “In the City of Fresno, 85% of our schools have a smoke shop within a 1000-foot radius who routinely sell products that are designed by appearance and taste to appeal to minors. This funding allows the City of Fresno to continue safeguarding our youth, preventing them from becoming the next generation of lifelong tobacco users.”

“Everyone knows that tobacco products are marketed to teenagers to try to get them addicted at a young age,” said Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert. “In Long Beach, we are working with our law enforcement and health department partners to stop the sale of tobacco products to youth. We are going to increase enforcement, especially targeting retailers who have a history of violations. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with California DOJ and Attorney General Rob Bonta as part of this statewide effort.”

“The City of Vallejo is looking forward to utilizing this incredible $932,000 Tobacco Grant from the Department of Justice to help us with issues surrounding tobacco use by minors,” said Assistant City Manager of Vallejo Gillian Haen. “This generous grant will help our City with enforcement actions from retail inspections through enforcement as well as retailer and code enforcement education.”

“The Modesto Police Department is thrilled to have received funding through the DOJ for Tobacco Enforcement,” said Modesto Police Department. “This support highlights our urgent need to combat the rising rates of tobacco use among youth in our community, particularly the alarming appeal of flavored tobacco products. We have already seen the overwhelming amount of these products in our city, and this grant will significantly enhance our enforcement efforts and educational initiatives and hold those accountable for targeting these harmful products that pose a significant risk to our children’s health. Additionally, we will address the criminal element that often surrounds tobacco retail stores, working to reduce illegal activities that compromise the safety of our neighborhoods. In collaboration with the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the City Attorney’s Office, and our community, we are committed to a comprehensive approach through enforcement, education, and prosecution. Together, we will create a safer environment for our youth and foster a healthier community.”

“This grant gives us the tools to crackdown on those who sell tobacco and nicotine, including banned flavored tobacco products, to minors,” said Chula Vista Police Department. “This grant also gives CVPD the opportunity to conduct operations to gather information on persons selling narcotics to the public in licensed tobacco retail stores. By joining forces with the DOJ, we will be able to target and hold responsible anyone who harms our community and our youth under the guise of legitimate businesses.”

“This grant will enable the City of Rancho Cordova to make significant progress in reducing the use of flavored tobacco products among the youth in the community,” said City of Rancho Cordova. “The city’s Code Enforcement team will carry out a comprehensive operation, engaging with every tobacco retailer in the city to provide education and resources aimed at ensuring compliance.”

Tobacco use is the number one preventable killer in the United States. Smoking-related illness accounts for approximately 40,000 deaths annually in California. Nicotine, a key component of cigarettes and most e-cigarettes, is highly addictive and harmful to the developing brains of children and young adults.

DOJ's Tobacco Grant Program aims to reduce childhood addiction to tobacco products by supporting local partners who:

Enforce the statewide retail flavor ban and similar local retail flavor ordinances.

Prosecute and penalize retailers who sell or market tobacco products to youth under the age of 21, including over the internet.

Educate and inform tobacco retailers on state and local tobacco laws.

Investigate and inspect for retailer licensing compliance.

The program is funded by Proposition 56, the California Healthcare, Research and Prevention Tobacco Tax Act of 2016. With this year’s awards, the Tobacco Grant Program has distributed approximately $212 million in grant funding to over 470 grantees through a competitive process.

Operation Up in Smoke resulted in the seizure of at least 50,000 illegal flavored tobacco products amounting to over $1,000,000 in value. Unstamped cigarettes, counterfeit stamps, non-MSA cigarettes, cannabis, and illegal gambling machines, were also items seized in this operation. The following state and local agencies were involved in this year’s operation: California Department of Justice: Tobacco Unit and Tax Recovery in the Underground Economy (TRUE); California Department of Public Health – Office of Youth Tobacco Enforcement (OYTE); California Department of Tax and Fee Administration – Tax Investigations and Inspections Bureau (CDTFA); Alameda County Sheriff’s Office; Calistoga Police Department; Chula Vista Police Department; Clovis Police Department; Inglewood Police Department; Irvine Police Department; Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office; Long Beach City Prosecutor; Riverside Sheriff’s Department; Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office; Santa Cruz Police Department; County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency; Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency; Sonoma County Department of Health Service.

To see the full list of 2024-2025 Tobacco Grant Program recipients and learn more about the grant application process and qualifications, please click here.

To see further details about this year’s Operation Up in Smoke, please click here.