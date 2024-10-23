Verifying Your Identity for FEMA Assistance

Raleigh, N.C. – North Carolinians do not need identification to start the application process for FEMA assistance, however, FEMA may need proof of identity, residence and other documentation before assistance can be paid.

If FEMA is unable to verify your identity during the application process, you will be required to submit one of the following supporting documents:

Documentation from the Social Security Administration, or other federal entity, containing full or last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN);

Social Security card if sent with federal or state-issued identification;

Employer’s payroll document containing full or last four digits of your SSN;

Military identification;

Marriage license to confirm proof of maiden name;

U.S. passport.

On a case-by-case basis FEMA may allow applicants residing in U.S. territories to submit specific identity verification documents, such as voter registration cards, etc.

Additionally, if you applied for assistance on behalf of a U.S. minor (child) citizen for your household, you must send FEMA the following:

Any of the documents listed above, if in the child’s name, or the child’s birth certificate AND a copy of the child’s Social Security card or documentation from the Social Security Administration, or other federal entity, containing the full or last four digits of the child's SSN.

Have you lost your North Carolina driver license or ID card in the storm? If so, you may apply for a replacement at any driver license office. Standard licenses may also be replaced online at ncdot.gov. If there is a change of address, you have 30 days to update your address on the credential.