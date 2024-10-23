THE HAUNTED VILLAGE IS BACK: LOCAL BARRIE BUSINESS HOSTS ITS SECOND ANNUAL ACCESSIBLE HALLOWEEN EVENT

Oatley Vigmond partners with Barrie businesses for the community’s only accessible Halloween Village

BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween is a time for trick-or-treating, creative costumes, and fun-filled celebrations for most Canadian families. However, for some, it is a time filled with fear and anxiety. For those who face barriers, physical or otherwise, Halloween can be an isolating time of year.Inspired by their clients, their community connections, and the success of last year’s event, Oatley Vigmond is again hosting Barrie’s only accessible Halloween Village on Sunday, October 27th. This outdoor event creates a fun, safe, and inclusive way for all families in Simcoe County community to enjoy a traditional Halloween trick-or-treating experience.By offering this free event, Oatley Vigmond is recognizing the barriers that children with disabilities face during traditional trick-or-treating and providing a more accessible alternative. The World Health Organization cites 15% of the world’s population (approximately 1.1 billion people) as having some form of disability, forming the largest minority group in the world.With an estimated 4 million children in Canada identifying as having one or more disabilities, the need for accessible community events is crucial for the health, safety, and happiness of many Canadian families.Oatley Vigmond was inspired by the work of Treat Accessibly, a grassroots movement founded in 2017 by the Ontario-based Padula family.From offering individual resources (for example, lawn signs for participating homes) to organizing accessible Halloween Village events, Treat Accessibly has introduced the concept of inclusive Halloween traditions to communities across Canada. Oatley Vigmond saw the need for an accessible Halloween Village event in the Barrie community, which joins a growing list of Canadian cities aligning with this positive movement.Using the outdoor space surrounding their Ferris Lane office, Oatley Vigmond has invited over 40 local businesses to participate. Many of the businesses participated in last year’s event and some new ones have joined in for the second year. With ample space for businesses to decorate and set up for games, crafts, music, and entertainment for all ages and abilities, this event is free to everyone attending.To ensure the fun and safety of all, Oatley Vigmond is offering an online pre-registration form . This form will ask for information regarding the barriers families and individuals face. Staggered start times will be assigned to accommodate the needs of those attending. In addition to low-sensory decorations and activities, families can look forward to a photo booth, reflective Halloween bags, treats, and more.With a demonstrated commitment to giving back to the community, Oatley Vigmond is proud to host this accessible Halloween event for a second time.“We’re excited to be partnering with other local businesses to create a fun, safe, and accessible Halloween experience for all families in our community,” says Karen Vigmond, Partner, Oatley Vigmond. “This event will help to create greater awareness within the community of how to remove barriers and create a more welcoming, inclusive environment for all.”Oatley Vigmond believes community members are key collaborators in supporting healthy solutions for a thriving community. By empowering other local businesses to be part of the solution for positive, inclusive change, this event promises to be one that will be highly memorable and anticipated annually.About Oatley VigmondOatley Vigmond Personal Injury Lawyers Ontario is a leader in its field. With deep expertise in personal injury law , particularly in complex, long-term cases litigation, this Barrie firm consists of some of Canada’s most experienced and respected personal injury lawyers.In addition to having achieved some of the largest decisions and settlements in Ontario's personal injury law history, Oatley Vigmond has demonstrated a commitment to giving back to the community. From financial support to hospitals and rehabilitation centres to donating their time, abilities, and expertise to other community organizations, Oatley Vigmond is committed to improving the quality of life for all Ontarians.

