Commission to Consider Five Applicants for Circuit Court Vacancy in the 4th Judicial District
Nashville, Tenn.- The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider five applicants when it meets November 12, 2024, in Sevierville to select nominees for a circuit court judge vacancy in the 4th Judicial District, which includes Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier counties.
The applicants are:
Jeremy D. Ball
Lu Ann H. Ballew
Susan Joanne Sheldon
Luke A. Shipley
S. Lane Wolfenbarger
The public hearing to consider applicants will be held in the third-floor courtroom of the Sevier County Courthouse located at 125 Court Ave. Sevierville, TN 37862 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.
Any member of the public may attend the public hearing and can express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, or have questions about the Commission, please contact John Jefferson at the Administrative Office of the Courts at John.Jefferson@tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.
The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.
