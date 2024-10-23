HACU Announces Ten Honorees To Be Recognized at 38th Annual Conference on Hispanic Higher Education, Nov. 1-3, 2024

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities has announced 10 honorees will be recognized for their contributions to improving opportunities for college students. The awards will be presented during HACU’s 38th Annual Conference, “Championing Hispanic Higher Education Success: Reaching New Heights of Excellence and Equity,” taking place November 1-3, 2024, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.

As the nation’s leading voice for Hispanic higher education and Hispanic-Serving Institutions, HACU has been instrumental in securing the support of federal, corporate and higher education communities for programs and initiatives advancing Hispanic higher education. The Association’s efforts range from the nationally recognized HACU National Internship Program providing college students real world professional experience, to its HACU Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo and Enlace Mid-level Leadership program which aim to prepare aspiring Hispanic leaders to advance through the administrative ranks of higher education. The Association’s programs, in tandem with advocacy efforts, have created pathways to federal, corporate and higher education careers for thousands of students into organizations seeking diversity in their workplace.

“HACU has had a great number of supporters, partners and allies who fulfill our mission of advancing Hispanic student success over the years, and our awards recognize and celebrate their efforts at our Annual Conference,” said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. “The work being done by these honorees is invaluable in uplifting Hispanic-Serving Institutions across the country and the students they serve. These awards demonstrate our gratitude to the honorees who are dedicated and committed to the future of our nation.”

2024 HACU Hall of Champions Inductee:

One honoree will be inducted into HACU's Hall of Champions, recognizing those who embody the mission of the Association through their exemplary efforts and contributions to higher education.

Emma Grace Hernández Flores, Ph.D., the president of Universidad de Iberoamérica, has over 25 years as an international tax-law professor, is a founder of Universidad de Iberoamérica (UNIBE) (1994), and established a health sciences education model in Central America and the UNIBE University Hospital in 2003, the region's only facility offering 55 specialties. She currently leads UNIBE as well as several other educational institutions including ICS and Independent University in Heredia and sits on HACU's Governing Board. She earned a law degree in San José, Costa Rica, in 1984 and a doctorate from Complutense University of Madrid.

2024 HACU Awards of Excellence:

Honorees to be presented with Awards of Excellence.

Jorge Vélez Arocho, Ph.D., recipient of the Lifelong Leadership Award for lifelong service to Hispanic higher education.

Mike Flores, Ph.D., recipient of the President’s Award of Excellence for outstanding leadership and support of HACU’s mission.

The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, recipient of the Exemplary Policy/Advocacy Leadership Award in recognition of exemplary leadership and support of HACU’s policy issues.

Dallas College, recipient of the Outstanding HACU-Member Institution Award in recognition of excellence in support of HACU’s mission.

SEPIE-Spanish Service for the Internationalization of Education, recipient of the Exemplary International Partner Award in recognition of outstanding support of HACU’s international mission.

United Health Foundation, recipient of the Extraordinary Philanthropic Partner Award in recognition of exemplary leadership and support of HACU’s mission.

Southwest Airlines, recipient of the Outstanding Private Sector Partner Award in recognition of excellence in support of HACU’s mission.

Export-Import Bank of the United States, recipient of the Outstanding Public Sector Partner Award in recognition of excellence in support of HACU’s mission.

Rosa Garay-López, recipient of the Alicia Casanova Award in recognition of excellence in support of HACU’s mission.

Download a PDF of HACU 2024 Awardees here .

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters is in San Antonio, Texas, with offices in Washington, D.C, Sacramento, California, and Chicago, Illinois.

CONTACT:

Norma Jean Revilla-Garcia

Senior Executive Director of Communications and Marketing

210-576-3206

njgarcia@hacu.net

Or

Christopher de Hoyos

Assistant Director of Communications and Marketing

210-576- 3242

chris.dehoyos@hacu.net

