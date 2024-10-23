Submit Release
Brookline Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

Net Income of $20.1 million, EPS of $0.23

Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income and operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.1 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, and operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $17.0 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, and net income and operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $22.7 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

“Our Company experienced improved performance in the third quarter,” commented Paul Perrault, Chairman and CEO, who continued, “As we move into the final months of 2024, we are confident our experienced bankers' ability to continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers will be better reflected in our profitability as interest rates normalize.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at September 30, 2024 were $11.7 billion, representing an increase of $41.4 million from $11.6 billion at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $496.2 million from September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, total loans and leases were $9.8 billion, representing an increase of $34.1 million from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $374.5 million from September 30, 2023.

Total investment securities at September 30, 2024 decreased $1.0 million to $855.4 million from $856.4 million at June 30, 2024, and decreased $25.0 million from $880.4 million at September 30, 2023. Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2024 increased $64.8 million to $407.9 million from $343.1 million at June 30, 2024, and increased $246.9 million from $161.0 million at September 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 10.8 percent of total assets, compared to 10.3 percent and 9.3 percent as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Total deposits at September 30, 2024 decreased $4.8 million to $8.7 billion from June 30, 2024. Despite the decrease during the quarter, customer deposits increased $103.2 million, offset by a $107.9 million decrease in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $166.3 million from $8.6 billion at September 30, 2023, primarily driven by growth in customer deposits. The increase in customer deposits quarter to date included a $43.5 million increase in demand checking accounts.

Total borrowed funds at September 30, 2024 increased $68.1 million to $1.5 billion from June 30, 2024, and increased $362.5 million from $1.1 billion at September 30, 2023.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.54 percent at September 30, 2024, compared to 10.30 percent at June 30, 2024, and 10.36 percent at September 30, 2023. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.50 percent at September 30, 2024, as compared to 8.23 percent at June 30, 2024, and 8.16 percent at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.36 from $10.53 at June 30, 2024 to $10.89 at September 30, 2024, and increased $0.87 from $10.02 at September 30, 2023.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $3.0 million to $83.0 million during the third quarter of 2024 from $80.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The net interest margin increased 7 basis points to 3.07 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from 3.00 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily driven by higher yields on loans and leases partially offset by higher funding costs.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 decreased $0.1 million to $6.3 million from $6.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in provision was largely driven by improving economic forecasts partially offset by an increase in specific reserves on nonperforming credits.

Total net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were $3.8 million, compared to $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. The $3.8 million in net charge-offs was driven by $2.6 million in equipment financing, largely within specialty vehicle. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 16 basis points for the third quarter of 2024 from 35 basis points for the second quarter of 2024.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.31 percent of total loans and leases at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.25 percent at June 30, 2024, and 1.27 percent at September 30, 2023.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.73 percent at September 30, 2024, an increase from 0.62 percent at June 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans and leases increased $10.5 million to $71.2 million at September 30, 2024 from $60.7 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was driven by one equipment financing relationship of $9.3 million which has been reserved at 55 percent. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.62 percent at September 30, 2024, an increase from 0.54 percent at June 30, 2024. Total nonperforming assets increased $10.1 million to $72.8 million at September 30, 2024 from $62.7 million at June 30, 2024.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 decreased $1.2 million to $57.9 million from $59.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding the one time restructuring charge taken in the second quarter of $0.8 million, non-interest expense decreased $0.4 million primarily due to a reduction in advertising and marketing expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 24.7 percent and 24.6 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 24.4 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 21.4 percent and 20.3 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.70 percent during the third quarter 2024 from 0.57 percent for the second quarter of 2024.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 6.63 percent during the third quarter of 2024 from 5.49 percent for the second quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity increased to 8.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024 from 7.04 percent for the second quarter of 2024.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The dividend will be paid on November 29, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, October 24, 2024 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.com. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/314623001. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 414186). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 898921.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.7 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and www.pcsb.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Contact: Carl M. Carlson
  Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
  Co-President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
  (617) 425-5331
  carl.carlson@brkl.com


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
 
  At and for the Three Months Ended  
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		 
  (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)  
Earnings Data:                    
Net interest income $ 83,008   $ 80,001   $ 81,588   $ 83,555   $ 84,070  
Provision for credit losses on loans 4,832   5,607   7,423   3,851   2,947  
Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments (172)   (39)   (44)   (76)   84  
Non-interest income 6,348   6,396   6,284   8,027   5,508  
Non-interest expense 57,948   59,184   61,014   59,244   57,679  
Income before provision for income taxes 26,748   21,645   19,479   28,563   28,868  
Net income 20,142   16,372   14,665   22,888   22,701  
                     
Performance Ratios:                    
Net interest margin (1) 3.07 % 3.00 % 3.06 % 3.15 % 3.18 %
Interest-rate spread (1) 2.26 % 2.14 % 2.21 % 2.39 % 2.45 %
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.70 % 0.57 % 0.51 % 0.81 % 0.81 %
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 0.72 % 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.83 % 0.83 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 6.63 % 5.49 % 4.88 % 7.82 % 7.78 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 8.44 % 7.04 % 6.26 % 10.12 % 10.09 %
Efficiency ratio (2) 64.85 % 68.50 % 69.44 % 64.69 % 64.39 %
                     
Per Common Share Data:                    
Net income — Basic $ 0.23   $ 0.18   $ 0.16   $ 0.26   $ 0.26  
Net income — Diluted 0.23   0.18   0.16   0.26   0.26  
Cash dividends declared 0.135   0.135   0.135   0.135   0.135  
Book value per share (end of period) 13.81   13.48   13.43   13.48   13.03  
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 10.89   10.53   10.47   10.50   10.02  
Stock price (end of period) 10.09   8.35   9.96   10.91   9.11  
                     
Balance Sheet:                    
Total assets $ 11,676,721   $ 11,635,292   $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256   $ 11,180,555  
Total loans and leases 9,755,236   9,721,137   9,655,086   9,641,589   9,380,782  
Total deposits 8,732,271   8,737,036   8,718,653   8,548,125   8,566,013  
Total stockholders’ equity 1,230,362   1,198,480   1,194,231   1,198,644   1,157,871  
                     
Asset Quality:                    
Nonperforming assets $ 72,821   $ 62,683   $ 42,489   $ 45,324   $ 51,540  
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.62 % 0.54 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.46 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 127,316   $ 121,750   $ 120,124   $ 117,522   $ 119,081  
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.31 % 1.25 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.27 %
Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 3,808   $ 8,387   $ 8,781   $ 7,141   $ 10,974  
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.16 % 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.30 % 0.47 %
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.54 % 10.30 % 10.35 % 10.53 % 10.36 %
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.50 % 8.23 % 8.25 % 8.39 % 8.16 %
                     
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
  
                     
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023		  
ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data)  
Cash and due from banks $ 82,168   $ 60,067   $ 45,708   $ 34,514   $ 33,506  
Short-term investments 325,721   283,017   256,178   98,513   127,495  
Total cash and cash equivalents 407,889   343,084   301,886   133,027   161,001  
Investment securities available-for-sale 855,391   856,439   865,798   916,601   880,412  
Total investment securities 855,391   856,439   865,798   916,601   880,412  
Allowance for investment security losses (186 ) (359 ) (398 ) (441 ) (517 )
Net investment securities 855,205   856,080   865,400   916,160   879,895  
Loans and leases held-for-sale     6,717      
Loans and leases:                    
Commercial real estate loans 5,779,290   5,782,111   5,755,239   5,764,529   5,669,768  
Commercial loans and leases 2,453,038   2,443,530   2,416,904   2,399,668   2,241,375  
Consumer loans 1,522,908   1,495,496   1,482,943   1,477,392   1,469,639  
Total loans and leases 9,755,236   9,721,137   9,655,086   9,641,589   9,380,782  
Allowance for loan and lease losses (127,316 ) (121,750 ) (120,124 ) (117,522 ) (119,081 )
Net loans and leases 9,627,920   9,599,387   9,534,962   9,524,067   9,261,701  
Restricted equity securities 82,675   78,963   74,709   77,595   65,460  
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 86,925   88,378   89,707   89,853   90,476  
Right-of-use asset operating leases 41,934   35,691   33,133   30,863   31,619  
Deferred tax asset 50,827   60,032   60,484   56,952   74,491  
Goodwill 241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 19,162   20,830   22,499   24,207   26,172  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,579   1,974   1,817   1,694   299  
Other assets 261,383   309,651   310,195   286,616   348,219  
Total assets $ 11,676,721   $ 11,635,292   $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256   $ 11,180,555  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Deposits:                    
Demand checking accounts $ 1,681,858   $ 1,638,378   $ 1,629,371   $ 1,678,406   $ 1,745,137  
NOW accounts 637,374   647,370   654,748   661,863   647,476  
Savings accounts 1,736,989   1,735,857   1,727,893   1,669,018   1,625,804  
Money market accounts 2,041,185   2,073,557   2,065,569   2,082,810   2,161,359  
Certificate of deposit accounts 1,819,353   1,718,414   1,670,147   1,574,855   1,491,844  
Brokered deposit accounts 815,512   923,460   970,925   881,173   894,393  
Total deposits 8,732,271   8,737,036   8,718,653   8,548,125   8,566,013  
Borrowed funds:                    
Advances from the FHLB 1,345,003   1,265,079   1,150,153   1,223,226   899,304  
Subordinated debentures and notes 84,293   84,258   84,223   84,188   84,152  
Other borrowed funds 68,251   80,125   127,505   69,256   151,612  
Total borrowed funds 1,497,547   1,429,462   1,361,881   1,376,670   1,135,068  
Operating lease liabilities 43,266   37,102   34,235   31,998   32,807  
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 14,456   17,117   16,245   17,239   12,578  
Reserve for unfunded credits 6,859   11,400   15,807   19,767   21,497  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 151,960   204,695   201,679   189,813   254,721  
Total liabilities 10,446,359   10,436,812   10,348,500   10,183,612   10,022,684  
Stockholders' equity:                    
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively 970   970   970   970   970  
Additional paid-in capital 901,562   904,775   903,726   902,659   901,376  
Retained earnings 453,555   445,560   441,285   438,722   427,937  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (38,081 ) (61,693 ) (60,841 ) (52,798 ) (81,541 )
Treasury stock, at cost;                    
7,015,843, 7,373,009, 7,354,399, 7,354,399 and 7,350,981 shares, respectively (87,644 ) (91,132 ) (90,909 ) (90,909 ) (90,871 )
Total stockholders' equity 1,230,362   1,198,480   1,194,231   1,198,644   1,157,871  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,676,721   $ 11,635,292   $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256   $ 11,180,555  


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:                  
Loans and leases $ 149,643   $ 145,585   $ 145,265   $ 142,948   $ 136,561
Debt securities 6,473   6,480   6,878   6,945   6,799
Restricted equity securities 1,458   1,376   1,492   1,333   1,310
Short-term investments 1,986   1,914   1,824   1,093   2,390
Total interest and dividend income 159,560   155,355   155,459   152,319   147,060
Interest expense:                  
Deposits 59,796   59,721   56,884   54,034   49,116
Borrowed funds 16,756   15,633   16,987   14,730   13,874
Total interest expense 76,552   75,354   73,871   68,764   62,990
Net interest income 83,008   80,001   81,588   83,555   84,070
Provision for credit losses on loans 4,832   5,607   7,423   3,851   2,947
Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments (172 ) (39 ) (44 ) (76 ) 84
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 78,348   74,433   74,209   79,780   81,039
Non-interest income:                  
Deposit fees 2,353   3,001   2,897   3,064   3,024
Loan fees 464   702   789   515   639
Loan level derivative income, net   106   437   778   376
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 415   130     410   225
Other 3,116   2,457   2,161   3,260   1,244
Total non-interest income 6,348   6,396   6,284   8,027   5,508
Non-interest expense:                  
Compensation and employee benefits 35,130   34,762   36,629   35,401   33,491
Occupancy 5,343   5,551   5,769   5,127   4,983
Equipment and data processing 6,831   6,732   7,031   7,245   6,766
Professional services 2,143   1,745   1,900   1,442   2,368
FDIC insurance 2,118   2,025   1,884   1,839   2,152
Advertising and marketing 859   1,504   1,574   758   1,174
Amortization of identified intangible assets 1,668   1,669   1,708   1,965   1,955
Merger and restructuring expense   823      
Other 3,856   4,373   4,519   5,467   4,790
Total non-interest expense 57,948   59,184   61,014   59,244   57,679
Income before provision for income taxes 26,748   21,645   19,479   28,563   28,868
Provision for income taxes 6,606   5,273   4,814   5,675   6,167
Net income $ 20,142   $ 16,372   $ 14,665   $ 22,888   $ 22,701
Earnings per common share:                  
Basic $ 0.23   $ 0.18   $ 0.16   $ 0.26   $ 0.26
Diluted $ 0.23   $ 0.18   $ 0.16   $ 0.26   $ 0.26
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:                  
Basic 89,033,463   88,904,692   88,894,577   88,867,159   88,795,270
Diluted 89,319,611   89,222,315   89,181,508   89,035,505   88,971,210
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.135   $ 0.135   $ 0.135   $ 0.135   $ 0.135


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:      
Loans and leases $            440,493   $            390,791
Debt securities 19,831   22,703
Restricted equity securities 4,326   4,238
Short-term investments 5,724   7,236
Total interest and dividend income 470,374   424,968
Interest expense:      
Deposits 176,401   121,631
Borrowed funds 49,376   47,181
Total interest expense 225,777   168,812
Net interest income 244,597   256,156
Provision for credit losses on loans 17,862   34,017
Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments (255 ) 415
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 226,990   221,724
Non-interest income:      
Deposit Fees 8,251   8,547
Loan Fees 1,955   1,521
Loan level derivative income, net 543   3,112
Gain on investment securities, net   1,704
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 545   2,171
Other 7,734   6,852
Total non-interest income 19,028   23,907
Non-interest expense:      
Compensation and employee benefits 106,521   103,494
Occupancy 16,663   15,076
Equipment and data processing 20,594   19,759
Professional services 5,788   5,784
FDIC insurance 6,027   6,005
Advertising and marketing 3,937   3,966
Amortization of identified intangible assets 5,045   5,875
Merger and restructuring expense 823   7,411
Other 12,748   12,910
Total non-interest expense 178,146   180,280
Income before provision for income taxes 67,872   65,351
Provision for income taxes 16,693   13,240
Net income $              51,179   $              52,111
Earnings per common share:      
Basic $                  0.58   $                  0.59
Diluted $                  0.57   $                  0.59
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:      
Basic 88,944,569   88,016,190
Diluted 89,241,470   88,253,361
Dividends paid per common share $                0.405   $                0.405


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
  
  At and for the Three Months Ended  
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		 
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:                    
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:                    
Commercial real estate mortgage $                       11,595   $             11,659   $             18,394   $                      19,608   $                       23,263  
Multi-family mortgage 1,751         1,318  
Construction         2,316  
Total commercial real estate loans 13,346   11,659   18,394   19,608   26,897  
                     
Commercial 15,734   16,636   3,096   3,886   5,406  
Equipment financing 37,223   27,128   13,668   14,984   13,974  
Total commercial loans and leases 52,957   43,764   16,764   18,870   19,380  
                     
Residential mortgage 3,862   4,495   4,563   4,292   4,249  
Home equity 1,076   790   950   860   713  
Other consumer 1   1   1     2  
Total consumer loans 4,939   5,286   5,514   5,152   4,964  
                     
Total nonaccrual loans and leases 71,242   60,709   40,672   43,630   51,241  
                     
Other real estate owned 780   780   780   780    
Other repossessed assets 799   1,194   1,037   914   299  
Total nonperforming assets $                       72,821   $             62,683   $             42,489   $                      45,324   $                       51,540  
                     
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $                       16,091   $               4,994   $                  363   $                           228   $                         1,175  
                     
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.73 % 0.62 % 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.55 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.62 % 0.54 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.46 %
                     
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:                    
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $                     121,750   $           120,124   $           117,522   $                    119,081   $                     125,817  
Charge-offs (4,183 ) (8,823 ) (5,390 ) (7,722 ) (10,978 )
Recoveries 375   436   309   581   4  
Net charge-offs (3,808 ) (8,387 ) (5,081 ) (7,141 ) (10,974 )
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * 9,374   10,013   7,683   5,582   4,238  
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $                     127,316   $           121,750   $           120,124   $                    117,522   $                     119,081  
                     
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.31 % 1.25 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.27 %
                     
NET CHARGE-OFFS:                    
Commercial real estate loans $   $               3,819   $                  606   $                        1,087   $                               (3 )
Commercial loans and leases ** 3,797   4,571   8,179   6,061   10,958  
Consumer loans 11   (3 ) (4 ) (7 ) 19  
Total net charge-offs $                         3,808   $               8,387   $               8,781   $                        7,141   $                       10,974  
                     
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.16 % 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.30 % 0.47 %
                     
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(4.5 million), $(4.4 million), $(0.3 million), $(1.7 million), and $(1.3) million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
** The balance at March 31, 2024 includes a $3.7 million charge-off on a letter of credit which impacted the provision.


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
  Average
Balance		 Interest
(1)		 Average
Yield/
Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
(1)		 Average
Yield/
Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
(1)		 Average
Yield/
Cost		  
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Investments:                        
Debt securities (2) $      853,924 $     6,516 3.05 % $      846,469 $     6,510 3.08 % $      887,612 $     6,840 3.08 %
Restricted equity securities (2) 75,225 1,459 7.76 % 71,696 1,375 7.67 % 67,824 1,310 7.73 %
Short-term investments 145,838 1,986 5.44 % 143,800 1,914 5.33 % 172,483 2,390 5.54 %
Total investments 1,074,987 9,961 3.71 % 1,061,965 9,799 3.69 % 1,127,919 10,540 3.74 %
Loans and Leases:                        
Commercial real estate loans (3) 5,772,456 83,412 5.65 % 5,754,901 81,565 5.61 % 5,667,373 78,750 5.44 %
Commercial loans (3) 1,079,084 18,440 6.69 % 1,069,154 17,672 6.54 % 939,492 15,295 6.38 %
Equipment financing (3) 1,353,649 26,884 7.94 % 1,374,217 26,255 7.64 % 1,280,033 23,331 7.29 %
Consumer loans (3) 1,505,095 21,123 5.60 % 1,488,587 20,291 5.46 % 1,471,985 19,237 5.21 %
Total loans and leases 9,710,284 149,859 6.17 % 9,686,859 145,783 6.02 % 9,358,883 136,613 5.84 %
Total interest-earning assets 10,785,271 159,820 5.93 % 10,748,824 155,582 5.79 % 10,486,802 147,153 5.61 %
Non-interest-earning assets 666,067       704,570       693,833      
Total assets $ 11,451,338       $ 11,453,394       $ 11,180,635      
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Deposits:                        
NOW accounts $      639,561 1,115 0.69 % $      659,351 1,111 0.68 % $      681,929 1,159 0.67 %
Savings accounts 1,738,756 12,098 2.77 % 1,731,388 11,874 2.76 % 1,557,911 8,859 2.26 %
Money market accounts 2,038,048 15,466 3.02 % 2,026,780 15,520 3.08 % 2,177,528 15,785 2.88 %
Certificates of deposit 1,768,026 20,054 4.51 % 1,699,510 18,717 4.43 % 1,444,269 12,128 3.33 %
Brokered deposit accounts 841,067 11,063 5.23 % 958,146 12,499 5.25 % 882,351 11,185 5.03 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,025,458 59,796 3.39 % 7,075,175 59,721 3.39 % 6,743,988 49,116 2.89 %
Borrowings                        
Advances from the FHLB 1,139,049 14,366 4.94 % 1,049,609 12,894 4.86 % 954,989 11,706 4.80 %
Subordinated debentures and notes 84,276 1,378 6.54 % 84,241 1,375 6.53 % 84,134 1,378 6.55 %
Other borrowed funds 53,102 1,012 7.58 % 103,753 1,364 5.29 % 117,531 790 2.67 %
Total borrowings 1,276,427 16,756 5.14 % 1,237,603 15,633 5.00 % 1,156,654 13,874 4.69 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,301,885 76,552 3.67 % 8,312,778 75,354 3.65 % 7,900,642 62,990 3.16 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Demand checking accounts 1,669,092       1,646,869       1,794,225      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 264,324       300,362       318,041      
Total liabilities 10,235,301       10,260,009       10,012,908      
Stockholders’ equity 1,216,037       1,193,385       1,167,727      
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,451,338       $ 11,453,394       $ 11,180,635      
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)   83,268 2.26 %   80,228 2.14 %   84,163 2.45 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income   260       227       93    
Net interest income   $   83,008       $   80,001       $   84,070    
Net interest margin (5)     3.07 %     3.00 %     3.18 %
                         
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
  Average
Balance		 Interest
(1)		 Average
Yield/
Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
(1)		 Average
Yield/
Cost		  
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:                
Interest-earning assets:                
Investments:                
Debt securities (2) $                   864,501 $   19,953 3.08 % $      971,855 $   22,905 3.14 %
Restricted equity securities (2) 74,422 4,327 7.75 % 74,000 4,238 7.64 %
Short-term investments 140,156 5,724 5.44 % 183,295 7,236 5.26 %
Total investments 1,079,079 30,004 3.71 % 1,229,150 34,379 3.73 %
Loans and Leases:                
Commercial real estate loans (3) 5,763,065 246,026 5.61 % 5,629,600 225,999 5.29 %
Commercial loans (3) 1,058,312 53,619 6.66 % 915,420 42,814 6.17 %
Equipment financing (3) 1,367,380 80,034 7.80 % 1,253,512 66,901 7.12 %
Consumer loans (3) 1,492,213 61,392 5.49 % 1,469,025 55,210 5.01 %
Total loans and leases 9,680,970 441,071 6.07 % 9,267,557 390,924 5.62 %
Total interest-earning assets 10,760,049 471,075 5.84 % 10,496,707 425,303 5.40 %
Non-interest-earning assets 678,235       698,273      
Total assets $              11,438,284       $ 11,194,980      
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Deposits:                
NOW accounts $                   656,879 3,487 0.71 % $      741,951 3,129 0.56 %
Savings accounts 1,721,518 35,324 2.74 % 1,365,541 17,290 1.69 %
Money market accounts 2,047,011 46,940 3.06 % 2,227,404 41,914 2.52 %
Certificates of deposit 1,697,477 55,443 4.36 % 1,394,338 29,605 2.84 %
Brokered deposit accounts 898,455 35,207 5.23 % 798,800 29,693 4.97 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,021,340 176,401 3.36 % 6,528,034 121,631 2.49 %
Borrowings                
Advances from the FHLB 1,117,809 41,893 4.92 % 1,135,845 40,524 4.70 %
Subordinated debentures and notes 84,241 4,130 6.54 % 84,098 4,095 6.49 %
Other borrowed funds 83,195 3,353 5.38 % 120,825 2,562 2.83 %
Total borrowings 1,285,245 49,376 5.05 % 1,340,768 47,181 4.64 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,306,585 225,777 3.63 % 7,868,802 168,812 2.87 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                
Demand checking accounts 1,646,932       1,857,429      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 280,947       301,543      
Total liabilities 10,234,464       10,027,774      
Stockholders’ equity 1,203,820       1,167,206      
Total liabilities and equity $              11,438,284       $ 11,194,980      
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)   245,298 2.21 %   256,491 2.53 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income   701       335    
Net interest income   $ 244,597       $ 256,156    
Net interest margin (5)     3.05 %     3.27 %
                 
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
              At and for the Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,
 		 
              2024   2023  
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information           (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)  
                   
Reported Pretax Income           $                      67,872   $                       65,351  
Less:                    
Security gains             1,704  
Add:                    
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision             16,744  
Merger and restructuring expense           823   7,411  
Operating Pretax Income             $                      68,695   $                       87,802  
Effective tax rate             24.6 % 20.3 %
Provision for income taxes             16,895   17,789  
Operating earnings after tax           $                      51,800   $                       70,013  
                     
Operating earnings per common share:                    
Basic             $                          0.58   $                           0.80  
Diluted             $                          0.58   $                           0.79  
                     
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:                  
Basic             88,944,569   88,016,190  
Diluted             89,241,470   88,253,361  
                     
Return on average assets *           0.60 % 0.62 %
Less:                    
Security gains (after-tax) *           0.02 %
Add:                    
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *           % 0.16 %
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *           0.01 % 0.07 %
Operating return on average assets *           0.61 % 0.83 %
                     
Return on average tangible assets *           0.61 % 0.64 %
Less:                    
Security gains (after-tax) *           0.02 %
Add:                    
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *           0.16 %
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *           0.01 % 0.07 %
Operating return on average tangible assets *           0.62 % 0.85 %
                     
                     
Return on average stockholders' equity *           5.67 % 5.95 %
Less:                    
Security gains (after-tax) *           0.16 %
Add:                    
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *           % 1.53 %
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *           0.07 % 0.68 %
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *           5.74 % 8.00 %
                     
                     
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *           7.25 % 7.76 %
Less:                    
Security gains (after-tax) *           0.20 %
Add:                    
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *           % 1.99 %
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *           0.09 % 0.88 %
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *           7.34 % 10.43 %
                     
* Ratios at and for the nine months ended are annualized.
There was no non-operating activity for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30,2023, respectively.
   
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		 
  (Dollars in Thousands)
                               
Net income, as reported $                       20,142   $                 16,372   $                 14,665   $                      22,888   $                       22,701  
                     
Average total assets $                11,451,338   $          11,453,394   $          11,417,185   $               11,271,941   $                11,180,635  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 261,188   262,859   264,536   266,225   268,199  
Average tangible assets $                11,190,150   $          11,190,535   $          11,152,649   $               11,005,716   $                10,912,436  
                     
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 0.72 % 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.83 % 0.83 %
                     
Average total stockholders’ equity $                  1,216,037   $            1,193,385   $            1,201,904   $                 1,170,776   $                  1,167,727  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 261,188   262,859   264,536   266,225   268,199  
Average tangible stockholders’ equity $                     954,849   $               930,526   $               937,368   $                    904,551   $                     899,528  
                     
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 8.44 % 7.04 % 6.26 % 10.12 % 10.09 %
                     
Total stockholders’ equity $                  1,230,362   $            1,198,480   $            1,194,231   $                 1,198,644   $                  1,157,871  
Less:                    
Goodwill 241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net 19,162   20,830   22,499   24,207   26,172  
Tangible stockholders' equity $                     969,978   $               936,428   $               930,510   $                    933,215   $                     890,477  
                     
Total assets $                11,676,721   $          11,635,292   $          11,542,731   $               11,382,256   $                11,180,555  
Less:                    
Goodwill 241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222   241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net 19,162   20,830   22,499   24,207   26,172  
Tangible assets $                11,416,337   $          11,373,240   $          11,279,010   $               11,116,827   $                10,913,161  
                     
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 8.50 % 8.23 % 8.25 % 8.39 % 8.16 %
                     
Tangible stockholders' equity $                     969,978   $               936,428   $               930,510   $                    933,215   $                     890,477  
                     
Number of common shares issued 96,998,075   96,998,075   96,998,075   96,998,075   96,998,075  
Less:                    
Treasury shares 7,015,843   7,373,009   7,354,399   7,354,399   7,350,981  
Unvested restricted shares 883,789   713,443   749,099   749,099   780,859  
Number of common shares outstanding 89,098,443   88,911,623   88,894,577   88,894,577   88,866,235  
                     
Tangible book value per common share $                         10.89   $                   10.53   $                   10.47   $                        10.50   $                         10.02  
                               

