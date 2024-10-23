Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential Celebrate the Grand Opening of Remy, a New Luxury Apartment Community in Frisco, Texas

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Remy, which offers 357 apartment homes and sophisticated amenities just steps from Frisco Square, marks the community’s grand opening

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, in partnership with Equity Residential, recently celebrated the grand opening of Remy, a luxury mid-rise apartment community offering 357 upscale residences in Frisco, Texas. Located at 5775 Blairview Street in Frisco, Remy blends modern urban living with resort-inspired amenities that cater to today’s sophisticated residents. Remy’s construction commenced in 2022, and the community welcomed its first residents in April 2024.





The recently held grand opening event and ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by members of the project team, the community management team, local guests, and residents. The ceremony began with remarks from Tommy Rhodus, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Central region; Jay Jambor, Director of Development and Construction of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Central region; and Mary Pawlisa, Assistant Vice President of Property Management for Equity Residential's Texas region.

“We are proud to celebrate the grand opening of Remy, a community that reflects the high standards and luxury for which Toll Brothers Apartment Living is well-known,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Remy is designed to meet residents’ needs, offering top-tier amenities in a prime location close to all that Frisco has to offer.”

“Remy underscores our commitment to delivering luxury living experiences, while meeting the demand for high-quality residences in growing communities like Frisco,” Rhodus said. “With its refined apartment homes, upscale amenities, and highly desirable location, residents have found that Remy lets them embrace the dynamic lifestyle they’re looking for in this area.”

With a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans, Remy offers a thoughtfully designed living experience for those seeking high-end finishes and modern features. Each apartment home is designed with elegant details, including quartz countertops, flat panel cabinetry, decorative pendant lighting, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. Luxury hardwood-style flooring in the kitchen and living areas, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, and oversized closets ensure comfort, while in-residence Wi-Fi and smart home technology offer modern conveniences. In addition, select residences offer options for outdoor space with a private balcony, patio, or fenced-in yard.

Remy’s resort-style amenities include a luxurious pool with a sundeck; an outdoor courtyard with kitchen, hammocks, and firepit; two-story state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga room and indoor cycling area; and a sky lounge with terrace and firepit. Residents can connect in the game lounge, relax in the grand lobby with double-sided fireplace, find focus in the private and communal coworking spaces, and host a movie night in the upstairs lounge. Additional community amenities include a pet spa, gaming lawn, and parking garage with EV charging stations.





Situated within walking distance from Frisco Square, Remy is conveniently located near a variety of restaurants, specialty retail, and entertainment options, as well as green spaces. In addition, the community offers easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and the greater metropolitan area. Remy is one of three new communities that opened in Texas this year as part of a strategic development partnership between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. For more information about Remy, visit RemyFrisco.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.

For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

