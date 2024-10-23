American Coastal Insurance Corporation Provides Hurricane Loss Updates and Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“the Company”, “American Coastal” or “ACIC”) the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), announced estimated hurricane losses for the 2024 third and fourth quarters. The Company also expects to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after the close of the market, and will conduct its quarterly conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

2024 Third Quarter Update:

The Company estimates net current accident quarter catastrophe losses incurred stemming from Hurricanes Debby and Helene in the third quarter of 2024 to be approximately $3.8 million, net of tax impacts. $2.4 million of this impact from Helene is retained by AmCoastal, with $1.4 million being retained by the Company’s captive reinsurance entity. The Company does not expect losses from Debby or Helene to reach the excess of loss layers of AmCoastal’s reinsurance program and expects to deliver positive net income for the third quarter of 2024.

2024 Fourth Quarter Update:

The Company estimates net current accident quarter catastrophe losses incurred stemming from Hurricane Milton in the fourth quarter of 2024 to be approximately $16.2 million, net of tax impacts. $7.9 million of this impact from Milton is retained by AmCoastal, with $8.3 million being retained by the Company’s captive reinsurance entity. The Company also expects to incur approximately $13 million of reinstatement premiums that will be amortized as ceded premiums earned over the remaining eight month coverage period, from October 2024 through May 2025.

“Hurricanes Helene and Milton were severe storms with devastating impact, and our primary focus is on servicing our policyholders. ACIC’s underwriting discipline and robust reinsurance program serve to protect AmCoastal’s balance sheet and reduce volatility from the active Atlantic hurricane season. We estimate a gross loss between $150 and $200 million from Milton, leaving 100 percent of AmCoastal’s $1.26 billion occurrence based reinsurance tower available for subsequent catastrophe events. With AmCoastal’s reinsurance tower fully intact and a lower $10.3 million retention on potential second and third events, net of tax impacts, the Company remains strongly positioned for the remainder of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, and is expected to remain profitable in the fourth quarter, despite Milton’s impact,” said Brad Martz, President of American Coastal.

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details:

The conference call will include live remarks followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call and should dial-in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin.

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 – 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

United States: 877-445-9755

International: 201-493-6744

To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit the Company website and click on the webcast link at the top of the page or click here. The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days following the call.

About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of “A”, Exceptional’ from Demotech, and maintains an “A-” insurance financial strength rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a ‘BB+’ issuer rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll.

Contact Information:

Alexander Baty

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation

investorrelations@amcoastal.com

(727) 425-8076

Karin Daly

Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group

kdaly@equityny.com

(212) 836-9623

Legal Disclaimer:

