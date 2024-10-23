Submit Release
Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 3rd Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) announced today that it will release its 3rd Quarter 2024 results at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 11:00 a.m. EST. The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (973) 528-0008
Conference Entry Code: 674708

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EST on November 7, 2024, to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.

Saga’s earnings release will contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and same station financial information. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided in the earnings release.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties with a growing focus on opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce and non-traditional revenue initiatives.  Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM and 32 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Samuel D. Bush
(313) 886-7070


Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


