HUB Group Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences during November 2024.

Baird 2024 Global Industrials Conference

Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 2:20 p.m. Central Time in Chicago, Illinois.

Live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 30 days on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.hubgroup.com.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time in Nashville, Tennessee.

Live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 30 days on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.hubgroup.com.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with over $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com.

