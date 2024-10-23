John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 1st Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, IL, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products and snack bar manufacturer, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2025 operating results on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). First quarter fiscal 2025 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.



To register for the call, please click on the Participant Registration link below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdf4da70deef84255952fdc65da1fbc41

Once registered, attendees will receive a dial in number and their own unique PIN number.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com.

Based in Elgin, Illinois, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried-fruit products, snack bars, and dried cheese, that are sold under the Company's Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Just the Cheese® brand names and under a variety of private brands.

Frank Pellegrino Chief Financial Officer 847-214-4138 Investor Relations Contact: John Beisler or Steven Hooser Three Part Advisors, LLC 817-310-8776

