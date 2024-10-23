Ilham Aliyev met with President of New Development Bank in Kazan
AZERBAIJAN, October 23 - 23 October 2024, 17:28
On October 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development Bank established by BRICS member states, in Kazan.
Highlighting Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29, Dilma Rousseff expressed her happiness at the opportunity to attend this event. She noted that climate finance is a priority for international financial institutions and emphasized the significance of COP29, which will be held in Baku from this perspective.
During the conversation, the sides explored cooperation opportunities of mutual interest.
